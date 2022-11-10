IUN celebrates military members during Vets Week

GARY — Indiana University Northwest spent much of the past week honoring those who served in the armed forces with its inaugural Vets Week, held in conjunction with Veterans Day.

The week of celebration began Saturday with free tickets for veterans to the men's basketball game against Indiana Tech University. Throughout the week there were fun military-themed activities, such as tasting military rations and making dog tags. There was also a veteran's resource fair, where former service members could learn what is available to them at IUN.

The week culminated Thursday with a flag-raising ceremony, a panel discussion of veterans within the IUN community and a screening of "Top Gun: Maverick."

Chancellor Ken Iwama explained that last year, the university held only a flag-raising ceremony.

"Now, what you see this week is this robust slate of Vets Week activities," he said. "So from that one event came this entire week."

Iwama was quick to point out that the university was recently named to the Military Times' list of "Best for Vets Colleges."

"I know there's a lot of polls and surveys and rankings that are out there in higher education, but this means something," he said. "It means people are standing up and noticing some of the things that we're doing here at IU Northwest."

The list takes into account resources that are available for veterans at the universities and various metrics, such as veteran GPAs and graduations rates.

Thursday's panel featured four faculty and staff members who joined IUN after serving in the military: Charlie Hobson, a professor of business; Juan Casas, director of student support services; James Hicks, HR coordinator; and Dan Riordan, veterans service coordinator.

The panelists spoke about their experiences in the military and their transitions into civilian life.

Casas said that when he graduated high school, he didn't feel that he was ready for college, so he joined the Marines.

"My self-esteem was shot in terms of me thinking I was going to be successful in academics," he said. "But once I got out, I was student president. I was named an outstanding student leader two years in a row, and I attribute that all to being in the Marine Corps."

He said everything after his service felt like "a piece of cake" compared to his time in the military.

For Riordan, "the Marine Corps shaped me as a person immensely. Most of all, the Marine Corps beat that sense of purpose into me."

He said he felt honored to be part of the tradition and history that comes with the corps.

He also opened up about his experience with PTSD and how he worked to overcome it. Riordan experienced live-combat situations and lost some of his friends in battle.

"For me, it was actually many years before I realized anything was wrong with me," he said. "When I realized I was home was actually only a few years ago, and I had basically moved from job to job trying whatever I can ... and I realized that I needed to have that purpose somewhere. And I found that purpose here at IUN."

Riordan explained that when he came to IUN as an undergraduate, he found out there wasn't a military club and decided to start his own. He eventually became the university's veterans service coordinator, helping former service members at IUN access the resources they're entitled to as veterans.

Riordan expressed his gratitude to the university for holding a week of activities and to the audience for attending them. As veterans service coordinator, he was involved in planning this week and he teased that next year, the administration plans to go even bigger.

"Thank you all so much for coming here because this actually means so much to all of us who served," he said.

Iwama thanked the veterans in the IUN community not only for their service in the military, but for what they have done at the university.