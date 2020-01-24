IUN chancellor candidates to visit campus beginning next week

GARY — Candidates to become the next chancellor of Indiana University Northwest will visit the Region in a series of campus group meetings beginning next week.
The university launched a search for its next campus leader in May after IUN Chancellor William Lowe announced to faculty and staff in April he would be stepping down from his role as chancellor effective July 31, 2020.
Lowe, who is entering his 10th year as chancellor, plans to teach part time and continue his research after stepping down.
The chancellor was selected to lead IU Northwest in 2010 after a long career in education serving as a history professor, vice president for academic affairs at The College of Saint Rose in Albany, New York, and as provost and interim president at Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Four finalists have been selected for visits to the Gary campus beginning Jan. 26 to meet with university faculty, staff and students. The candidates include:
- Walter R. Jacobs III, dean of the College of Social Sciences and professor in the Department of Sociology and Interdisciplinary Social Sciences at San José State University;
- Vicki Román-Lagunas, executive vice chancellor for academic affairs and professor of Spanish at IUN;
- Michael J. Laney, former provost and vice president for academic affairs and professor of mass communications at Savannah State University;
- and Ken Iwama, vice president for economic development, continuing studies and government relations at the City University of New York, College of Staten Island.
Jacobs will visit Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, Román-Lagunas will visit Jan. 29-31, Laney will visit Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, and Iwama will visit Feb. 5 to Feb. 7.
"We have a good group of very highly qualified candidates with leadership and academic experience," IU spokesman Chuck Carney said. "We are excited to bring them to meet with the campus, faculty and staff next week."
The search committee to select IUN's next chancellor is being chaired by IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke. After campus visits conclude next month, the search committee will present an assessment of the finalists to IU Executive Vice President John Applegate and IU President Michael McRobbie, who will select a candidate for approval by the IU Board of Trustees.
Trustees are expected to approve a new chancellor in its April meeting on the IU South Bend campus, according to an IU news release.
More information on the university search, candidate profiles and opportunities to meet the finalists is available on the IUN website at uaa.iu.edu/units/recruitment/Chancellor-IUN.