IUN chancellor candidates to visit campus beginning next week

Jacobs will visit Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, Román-Lagunas will visit Jan. 29-31, Laney will visit Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, and Iwama will visit Feb. 5 to Feb. 7.

"We have a good group of very highly qualified candidates with leadership and academic experience," IU spokesman Chuck Carney said. "We are excited to bring them to meet with the campus, faculty and staff next week."

The search committee to select IUN's next chancellor is being chaired by IU Kokomo Chancellor Susan Sciame-Giesecke. After campus visits conclude next month, the search committee will present an assessment of the finalists to IU Executive Vice President John Applegate and IU President Michael McRobbie, who will select a candidate for approval by the IU Board of Trustees.

Trustees are expected to approve a new chancellor in its April meeting on the IU South Bend campus, according to an IU news release.

More information on the university search, candidate profiles and opportunities to meet the finalists is available on the IUN website at uaa.iu.edu/units/recruitment/Chancellor-IUN.

