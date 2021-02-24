IUN to hold in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

All Indiana University campuses, including Indiana University Northwest, plan to return to "mostly normal operations," this fall.
IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced Wednesday the fall 2021 semester will be in person across all IU campuses.
"This decision has been made on the basis of advice from IU's medical and public health experts who have been leading the university's comprehensive and successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now," McRobbie said in a press release.
"It has also been made possible because of the dedicated, determined and creative actions of our students, faculty and staff, to whom we are deeply grateful."
While fall 2021 might not look like the fall 2019 semester, McRobbie and Aaron Carroll, director of mitigation testing at IU, said it won't be like fall 2020.
The university will likely have health and safety precautions in place during the upcoming fall semester, but the university leader noted guidelines will depend on the pandemic and vaccine distribution.
"As we have learned from the experience of the past year, in the face of this deadly pandemic we cannot set any of our plans in stone," McRobbie said. "As long as the pandemic is with us, we must be ready to adjust course rapidly, and we will constantly review our plans, activities and operations.
"However, because of the outstanding efforts of the entire IU community on all campuses across the state in successfully battling the COVID-19 pandemic over the last year, I am very confident that we will see a successful return to mostly normal university operations in the fall."
During the 2020-21 academic year, the university has implemented health and safety policies to allow on-campus activities to go on safely. The policies, the university said, have contributed to decreasing positivity rates, which have recently dropped below 1%.
Ongoing COVID-19 mitigation testing of IU students, faculty and staff has allowed IU to manage COVID-19 on campus, and according to a press release, tens-of-thousands of tests are completed across the university weekly.
"Having the vast majority of the IU community vaccinated against COVID-19 will be one of the keys to allowing an increase in in-person courses and activities on campuses this fall," said Carroll, who is associate dean for research mentoring and distinguished professor of pediatrics at the IU School of Medicine.
"All of the vaccines currently available are highly effective. Plus, our testing data continues to show very manageable levels of COVID-19 on our campuses. We are optimistic that should the current trends continue, we'll be back on campus together this fall."
For more information, visit www.iun.edu/campus-updates/fall-2021.