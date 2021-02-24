IUN to hold in-person classes for fall 2021 semester

All Indiana University campuses, including Indiana University Northwest, plan to return to "mostly normal operations," this fall.

IU President Michael A. McRobbie announced Wednesday the fall 2021 semester will be in person across all IU campuses.

"This decision has been made on the basis of advice from IU's medical and public health experts who have been leading the university's comprehensive and successful response to the COVID-19 pandemic for nearly a year now," McRobbie said in a press release.

"It has also been made possible because of the dedicated, determined and creative actions of our students, faculty and staff, to whom we are deeply grateful."

While fall 2021 might not look like the fall 2019 semester, McRobbie and Aaron Carroll, director of mitigation testing at IU, said it won't be like fall 2020.

The university will likely have health and safety precautions in place during the upcoming fall semester, but the university leader noted guidelines will depend on the pandemic and vaccine distribution.