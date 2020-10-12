 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
IUN to offer degree exploration, admissions advice in virtual open house

IUN to offer degree exploration, admissions advice in virtual open house

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK_IU_Northwest

Indiana University Northwest

 John J. Watkins

GARY — Students can learn more about popular degree programs and the college admissions process at Indiana University Northwest in a series of academic open houses later this month.

From Oct. 27 to Nov. 5, IUN officials will lead prospective students and their families through a series of virtual open house events introducing high schoolers to IUN's College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, School of Business and Economics, School of the Arts and School of Education.

All virtual sessions will take place from 5-6 p.m. Students will be given the option to participate in one of two informational sessions each night the week of Oct. 27 to Nov. 5.

IU Northwest's new chancellor talks reopening, pandemic planning in first weeks on campus

Participating students will receive a "swag box" with a complimentary T-shirt and other branded items, according to an IUN news release. Students may also receive a micro-scholarship for attending the open houses through the RaiseMe scholarship program.

IUN offers more than 70 degree programs, both in person and online. The university reopened for varying types of in-person instruction this fall after operating remotely this spring during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Financing college can be hard. A new micro-scholarship platform partnering with Indiana schools seeks to change that.

This fall's academic open house events at IUN are open to all high school students and their families, according to the release. Registration is required in advance.

More information about specific open house events and how to register is available online at iun.edu/openhouse.

Gallery: PNW, IUN campuses adjust to COVID-19 pandemic

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts