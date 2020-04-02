IUN to waive SAT and ACT test scores for fall 2020 admission

GARY — Indiana University Northwest will not require students applying for admission this fall to include an SAT or ACT score.
IU's Gary campus is waiving the test score requirement for fall 2020 admission cycle in light of test date cancellations this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.
The College Board, which administers the SAT, canceled its May 2 national test date, and the ACT has postponed its April 4 national test date to June 13 as students and educators across the country practice social isolation.
"Students at every level, and especially our high school seniors, are reeling from the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has force upon us," IUN Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said in a university news release. "Waiving the standardized testing requirement for the upcoming academic year is one thing we can do to eliminate an obstacle for our prospective students."
IU could be among the next universities to go "test optional", ditching SAT and ACT requirements from college admissions
Pollak is chair of an IU Northwest committee that helped develop the test-optional standard that was already set to be implemented on the campus in the 2021-22 school year.
The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved policy in December allowing IU campuses across the state to decide to adopt a test-optional policy if local leadership chose to do so.
Multiple IU campuses across the state, including IU Bloomington and IUPUI in Indianapolis, have shared plans to go test-optional beginning with students applying to join the university in fall 2021. IU Southeast in New Albany joins IU Northwest in waiving ACT and SAT scores this fall due to the coronavirus.
Proponents of test-optional policies say the decision allows universities to diversify their population knowing not all successful students test well and allows students to present themselves in the best light possible to admission counselors by only including test scores if students feel it supplements their application.
Prospective students at IUN will be evaluated with an emphasis on high school curriculum and cumulative grade point average, according to the university.
The priority registration for students applying for fall 2020 admission to IU Northwest is June 1. More information about IUN admissions is available at iun.edu/admissions.
