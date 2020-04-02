IUN to waive SAT and ACT test scores for fall 2020 admission

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

GARY — Indiana University Northwest will not require students applying for admission this fall to include an SAT or ACT score.

IU's Gary campus is waiving the test score requirement for fall 2020 admission cycle in light of test date cancellations this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The College Board, which administers the SAT, canceled its May 2 national test date, and the ACT has postponed its April 4 national test date to June 13 as students and educators across the country practice social isolation.

"Students at every level, and especially our high school seniors, are reeling from the changes that the coronavirus pandemic has force upon us," IUN Associate Professor of Economics Micah Pollak said in a university news release. "Waiving the standardized testing requirement for the upcoming academic year is one thing we can do to eliminate an obstacle for our prospective students."

Pollak is chair of an IU Northwest committee that helped develop the test-optional standard that was already set to be implemented on the campus in the 2021-22 school year.

The Indiana University Board of Trustees approved policy in December allowing IU campuses across the state to decide to adopt a test-optional policy if local leadership chose to do so.