IUN's Summer Bridge program builds connections for start of college career

This year, Summer Bridge will still take place in person, but precautions will be taken to adhere to social distancing.

The summer cohorts are typically small, but this year groups will be divided into smaller sections of no more than 10 people, Huysken said.

In addition to typical college orientation activities, the program will add an online component to familiarize students with IU’s online education management system should students be enrolled in virtual learning classes this fall.

The first Summer Bridge session will be Aug. 3-7 on the Gary campus. A second session — added for the first time this year through a Summer 2020 Covid-19 Learning Support Grant from the Indiana Commission for Higher Education — will take place Aug. 17-21. Fall instruction online and on campus begins Aug. 24.

Students in past Summer Bridge programs have participated in interactive history hikes and water quality testing activities at the Indiana Dunes National Park.

Josue Martinez-Santa, a computer information systems transfer student who participated in Summer Bridge last year, said the program helped him explore new interests and meet new people coming into a university where he didn’t know many people.