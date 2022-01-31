Ivy Tech Community College receives $8.75 million to expand nursing program

CROWN POINT — Indiana University Health awarded Ivy Tech Community College an $8.75 million grant to expand its nursing program amid the nursing shortage the state is facing.

The grant will be used to support expanded enrollment, such as faculty and staff recruiting and compensation, educational equipment and supportive services for students.

There are 18 nursing programs across all Ivy Tech campuses, including a program at its Lake County and Valparaiso locations. There will be a program launching at its Hamilton County campus by early 2023.

Ivy Tech graduates more than 1,300 associate-degree nursing students every year. Most Ivy Tech nursing graduates also remain in Indiana, according to the college.

Ivy Tech said it is developing a plan to increase nursing enrollment, including investments in equipment, supplies and faculty. The college estimates the investments will require $8.7 million in recurring costs over three years and $12.1 million in one-time costs.

“This grant will be a huge step in helping Ivy Tech meet the needs of our health system partners in a real and practical way,” Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech, said in a news release. “Our ability to educate nurses and keep them in our state will create real value for our economy and the health of Indiana. We’re very proud to partner with IU Health and appreciate its investment in our program.”

The news release shows that labor market data estimates 4,300 annual openings for nurses today, with a need for another 5,000 by 2031.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment projections from 2019 to 2029, registered nursing’s workforce is expected to grow from 3 million in 2019 to 3.3 million in 2019, a 7% increase.

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, one of the main factors contributing to the nursing shortage is that nursing enrollment is not growing fast enough. Another contributor is that colleges and universities are unable to employ enough nursing faculty, leading to enrollment caps.

AACN’s report on 2019-20 enrollment and graduations in baccalaureate and graduate programs in nursing says U.S. nursing schools turned away 80,407 qualified applicants in 2019 due to insufficient number of faculty, clinical sites, classroom space and clinical preceptors, as well as budget constraints.

The expanded nursing program will increase nursing admissions at Ivy Tech by 600 students annually by 2025.

“Our health care systems in Indiana are in critical need of skilled nurses, and Ivy Tech is well-positioned to deliver on this need,” said Jason Gilbert, IU Health executive vice president and chief nurse executive, in a news release. “Currently there are qualified applicants each year in Indiana who are turned away from nursing schools due to limitations on teaching space, clinical placement availability and faculty resources.”

Jennifer Philbin, the dean of nursing for the Lake County campus, said there is a huge demand from students interested in the nursing program at her campus. She said they have 200 applicants a year for only 40 spots available.

Philbin said the grant will help because the biggest barrier of growth in the campus is a shortage of professors. The grant will allow the college to recruit additional professors and put in more infrastructure to increase interest.

“We’re very fortunate and very appreciative,” Philbin said. “Because we are Indiana’s community college, IU probably chose us to grow enrollment.”

She said a lot of interest is due to the central location of Crown Point and the low tuition cost.

DeeDee Marinaro, dean of nursing for the Valparaiso campus, said she has already seen interest from students now that they are expanding the program. She said currently the school of nursing at her campus has 216 students.

Marinaro said she is very excited for the grant and feels that it shows a lot of statewide support for Ivy Tech.

“It shows that we produce good graduates and they want us to produce more,” Marinaro said. “It shows trust in the work we are doing and what students we are producing.”

She said that her specific campus has already started making improvements. The campus introduced a new simulation lab for nursing students in February 2021.

