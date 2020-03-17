Ivy Tech extends virtual learning through early May in effort to stem the spread of COVID-19

Ivy Tech Community College is following the trend of higher education institutions extending virtual learning through the end of the spring semester to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Ivy Tech announced Monday all Indiana campuses will restart March 23 and continue to offer classes virtually through May 16.

Students were on their regularly scheduled spring break the week of March 9 when the community college network announced it would delay students' return to class one week and move all face-to-face instruction online through April 5.

Now, Ivy Tech plans to extend its online learning through May in one of several formats, including a self-directed online coursework model and a synchronous virtual classroom model with students tuning in to listen to live lectures remotely.

Donna Kiesling, a spokeswoman for the Ivy Tech Lake County campus, said the university is still working to decide the class format for each course offered and students will likely receive more information on specific class delivery methods later this week.

Other institutions like Indiana University, Purdue University and Ball State University announced similar changes Monday extending online course delivery and closing residence halls through the end of the spring semester.