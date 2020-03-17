Ivy Tech extends virtual learning through early May in effort to stem the spread of COVID-19

Ivy Tech Community College is following the trend of higher education institutions extending virtual learning through the end of the spring semester to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Ivy Tech announced Monday all Indiana campuses will restart March 23 and continue to offer classes virtually through May 16.
Students were on their regularly scheduled spring break the week of March 9 when the community college network announced it would delay students' return to class one week and move all face-to-face instruction online through April 5.
Now, Ivy Tech plans to extend its online learning through May in one of several formats, including a self-directed online coursework model and a synchronous virtual classroom model with students tuning in to listen to live lectures remotely.
Donna Kiesling, a spokeswoman for the Ivy Tech Lake County campus, said the university is still working to decide the class format for each course offered and students will likely receive more information on specific class delivery methods later this week.
Other institutions like Indiana University, Purdue University and Ball State University announced similar changes Monday extending online course delivery and closing residence halls through the end of the spring semester.
Ivy Tech locations will remain open to allow access to computer labs and advising and financial aid services, according to an Ivy Tech Community College news release.
The campuses will make accommodations for in-person courses including labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 students or fewer following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance shared Monday.
"While our students were on spring break, we continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic, the CDC guidelines, and weighed all options," Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in a news release. "At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually through the end of the semester is now the most viable alternative considering we currently offer nearly half of our courses online today.”
More information on Ivy Tech's response to the novel coronavirus is available online at ivytech.edu/COVID-19.