Ivy Tech Lake County graduates celebrated online amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ivy Tech Lake County graduates celebrated online amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ivy Tech graduation

More than 1,500 students from Lake County, Valparaiso and Michigan City locations participated in 2019 Commencement for Ivy Tech Community College at Valparaiso University's Athletics-Recreation Center.

 John Luke, file, The Times

Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campus will recognize graduates this spring in social media, and online and print advertising.

A traditional May commencement ceremony recognizing these students has been canceled in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to an Ivy Tech — Lake County news release. Spring 2020 graduates will be invited to participate in in-person commencement ceremonies next year.

The Lake County campus recently shared on video celebrating its graduates on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. In it, Ivy Tech Professory Jared Riddle performs "The Star Spangled Banner" — something Riddle traditionally does for the campus' in-person commencement ceremonies.

Also in the video, the Chicago chapter of the Tuskegee Airmen salute Ivy Tech graduates in a virtual flyover.

Students will also be recognized in an advertisement placed in this Sunday's edition of The Times. The advertisement, running in print and online, will list each graduate's name.

Members of Ivy Tech's spring class of 2020 will also receive a mortarboard and tassel, courtesy of Ivy Tech — Lake County. School officials are encouraging graduates to share a selfie in their graduation attire on social media and with the college.

Submitted photos may later be displayed on campus, according to the news release.

“Commencement is the centerpiece of our academic year for our faculty and staff, and a milestone for our students,” Lake County Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said in the release. “We know how disappointing it was not to be able to have an in-person ceremony this year, but we want to make sure we celebrate and recognize the hard work our graduates have put in to earn their degrees and credentials. This is our way of showing how proud we are of them and making sure they have something to commemorate their achievement.”

