You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Ivy Tech shifts to 8-week course scheduling
urgent

Ivy Tech shifts to 8-week course scheduling

{{featured_button_text}}
Ivy Tech's Valparaiso campus stock

The Ivy Tech campus in Valparaiso. 

 Doug Ross, The Times

Ivy Tech Community College is expanding a recent initiative to create more flexibility in student scheduling.

The state’s largest community college network first set out to rework its course offering structure several semesters ago, placing a greater emphasis on eight-week courses over the more traditional semester-long classes taught over a span of 16 weeks.

The move came as a systemwide directive of Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann and is being blended into class scheduling models at Ivy Tech campuses across the state.

This spring at Ivy Tech-Lake County, 65% of the college’s courses are offered in eight-week durations. At the Ivy Tech-Valparaiso campus, which includes Ivy Tech’s Michigan City and LaPorte locations, 80% of courses are offered in eight-week lengths.

Students still receive the same number of credit hours for those courses, but classes are condensed and taught over a shorter period of time, said Collette Emery, department chair for communication and student success in Lake County.

For example, a 16-week course taught in two 75-minute class meetings per week might now meet twice a week for three hours under the eight-week structure.

It’s a shift Emery said allows her to adopt more hands-on approaches working with students during a longer block of allotted class time.

Emery, who teaches public speaking and communication courses, said in a three-hour class, she can combine instructional videos, student practice, quizzes, computer lab time with individualized feedback

“For instructors, the eight-week program allows for more collaborative time in the face-to-face and hybrid courses,” Emery said. “It also provides an opportunity for teachers to design their content and teach in creative ways while maintaining sound academic quality.”

A broad range of classes from business and history to cybersecurity and foreign language have been considered for the change. Others, including internships, clinical requirements or laboratory sections, however, will remain in their longer, 16-week offering to allow students the opportunity to engage fully in work-based learning experiences.

Students can stack or pair classes based on their individual program needs taking a combination of eight-week and 16-week classes as needed.

Ivy Tech also offers some courses at four-, 10- and 12-week intervals, said Nicole Doctor, program chair for criminal justice on the Ivy Tech-Valparaiso campus.

The criminal justice instructor said she’s seen students flourish under the new eight-week prioritization of classes, which allows students to schedule only two to three classes in each eight-week rotation and delve deeper into studies for those courses rather than working to keep up with assignments and exam for four to five classes at once as would be standard in a 16-week rotation.

Under the eight-week model, students can register to start classes five different times a year — in January, March, June, August or October — as opposed to the typical three fall, spring and summer registration periods open in a traditional semester-based schedule.

The Ivy Tech system begins its next circulation of eight-week courses on March 16. For more information, see IvyTech.edu/ApplyNow.

Let's celebrate Region teachers:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts