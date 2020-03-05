Ivy Tech shifts to 8-week course scheduling

Emery, who teaches public speaking and communication courses, said in a three-hour class, she can combine instructional videos, student practice, quizzes, computer lab time with individualized feedback

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“For instructors, the eight-week program allows for more collaborative time in the face-to-face and hybrid courses,” Emery said. “It also provides an opportunity for teachers to design their content and teach in creative ways while maintaining sound academic quality.”

A broad range of classes from business and history to cybersecurity and foreign language have been considered for the change. Others, including internships, clinical requirements or laboratory sections, however, will remain in their longer, 16-week offering to allow students the opportunity to engage fully in work-based learning experiences.

Students can stack or pair classes based on their individual program needs taking a combination of eight-week and 16-week classes as needed.

Ivy Tech also offers some courses at four-, 10- and 12-week intervals, said Nicole Doctor, program chair for criminal justice on the Ivy Tech-Valparaiso campus.