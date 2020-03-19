Ivy Tech to close all buildings Friday in preventative COVID-19 measure

Ivy Tech Community College will close all of its buildings Friday following new directives from Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday extending Indiana's state of emergency amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ivy Tech announced on Tuesday it would extend a period of virtual learning from March 23 to May 16, ceasing face-to-face instruction for the near future.

At that time, the community college system planned to have on-site computer labs, advising and financial aid resources available in small group settings.

Now, all Ivy Tech locations will close their doors at 5 p.m. Friday until further notice, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

“As we continued to follow and learn more about the progression of the COVID-19 pandemic, we made the decision to take further steps to lessen the risk for our faculty, staff, students and the communities we serve,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in the release. “This was a difficult decision to make, but one that will continue to help keep our communities safe. We are committed to continuing to serve our students as the state’s community college during these difficult times."