Ivy Tech to extend spring break, move classes to virtual learning in coronavirus response

Ivy Tech Community College will delay the start of its next eight-week course cycle as reports of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spread across the state and country.
All Ivy Tech locations statewide will implement virtual course delivery through April 5, according to an Ivy Tech news release.
Ivy Tech students are on spring break this week. The next eight-week course cycle will resume March 23, along with all classes currently in session.
Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide access to computers, adviser services and faculty, as needed.
Some labs, clinical and technology courses may meet in groups of 10 or less, according to the Ivy Tech release. Faculty will communicate more course-specific details to students as available.
The college's eight-week and 16-week course offerings will all be extended an additional week, ending on May 17, to accommodate the change.
Ivy Tech is among the latest in a growing list of Indiana colleges and universities modifying operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Ball State, Indiana University, Purdue University, the University of Notre Dame and Valparaiso University have all announced this week varying degrees of operational changes and online learning alternatives.
The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 12 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus in the state, as of Thursday morning. None of those cases have been reported in Northwest Indiana or at a university or college campus.
Ivy Tech officials say they have been closely monitoring the spread of the coronavirus while students are on break.
The statewide community college system offers courses on 18 campuses and employs more than 1,600 faculty members. Nearly half of the system's courses are currently offered online, Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said in the new release.
"Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students," Ellspermann said. "At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative."
More updates about Ivy Tech's COVID-19 response are available online at www.ivytech.edu/COVID-19.