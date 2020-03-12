Ivy Tech to extend spring break, move classes to virtual learning in coronavirus response

Ivy Tech Community College will delay the start of its next eight-week course cycle as reports of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, spread across the state and country.

All Ivy Tech locations statewide will implement virtual course delivery through April 5, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

Ivy Tech students are on spring break this week. The next eight-week course cycle will resume March 23, along with all classes currently in session.

Ivy Tech locations will remain open to provide access to computers, adviser services and faculty, as needed.

Some labs, clinical and technology courses may meet in groups of 10 or less, according to the Ivy Tech release. Faculty will communicate more course-specific details to students as available.

The college's eight-week and 16-week course offerings will all be extended an additional week, ending on May 17, to accommodate the change.

Ivy Tech is among the latest in a growing list of Indiana colleges and universities modifying operations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

