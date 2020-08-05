You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivy Tech's Lake County campuses reopen to public
urgent

Ivy Tech's Lake County campuses reopen to public

{{featured_button_text}}
Ivy Tech East Chicago location

Ivy Tech Community College's East Chicago location

 Provided photo

Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campuses reopened to the public on Monday for the first time since campus buildings closed in March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake County campus has been operating virtually since March, but beginning this week, the public is invited to visit campus for services such as class registration, financial aid assistance and advising, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

The campus allowed a limited number of students to return in July for in-person lab work required to complete academic degrees or credentials.

The Lake County campus has also organized a series of Enroll-N-Go events last month at Ivy Tech's East Chicago location.

Ivy Tech Lake County to offer enrollment help in upcoming virtual events

"We are glad to welcome returning students and visitors back to campus in a safe, thoughtful manner,” Lake County campus Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said in the news release. "A lot of work has gone into making sure our buildings are safe to enter. Our Facilities Department is following stringent cleaning and disinfecting procedures and we are following all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including requiring face coverings and social distancing. People can feel confident that we have greatly minimized any risk in coming to campus.”

In-person hours are currently being offered at Ivy Tech's East Chicago location at 410 E. Columbus Drive and in Crown Point at 9900 Connecticut Drive. Hours for Lake County's Gary campus at the Indiana University Northwest Arts & Sciences Building will be announced at a later date, according to the news release.

Hours for Ivy Tech's East Chicago and Crown Point locations include:

  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 3-7
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, Aug. 10-20
  • 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 14, Aug. 21, Aug. 28 and Sept. 4
  • 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Aug. 24 and Aug. 25
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 26 and Aug. 27
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 3
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 15 and Aug. 22
  • 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 at the East Chicago location only.

The Lake County campuses will also have additional Enroll-N-Go format events. One event will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 in East Chicago for the campus' Business and Accounting programs.

A second Enroll-N-Go format event will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 8 at both the East Chicago and Crown Point locations.

More information about Ivy Tech's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic can be found online at ivytech.edu/covid-19. Lake County specific information can be found by calling 219-392-3600 or emailing asklakecounty@ivytech.edu.

Gallery: Let's celebrate Region teachers

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Crown Point commencement marks year of strength, perseverance among seniors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts