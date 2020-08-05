Ivy Tech's Lake County campuses reopen to public

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ivy Tech Community College's Lake County campuses reopened to the public on Monday for the first time since campus buildings closed in March amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Lake County campus has been operating virtually since March, but beginning this week, the public is invited to visit campus for services such as class registration, financial aid assistance and advising, according to an Ivy Tech news release.

The campus allowed a limited number of students to return in July for in-person lab work required to complete academic degrees or credentials.

The Lake County campus has also organized a series of Enroll-N-Go events last month at Ivy Tech's East Chicago location.

"We are glad to welcome returning students and visitors back to campus in a safe, thoughtful manner,” Lake County campus Chancellor Louie Gonzalez said in the news release. "A lot of work has gone into making sure our buildings are safe to enter. Our Facilities Department is following stringent cleaning and disinfecting procedures and we are following all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including requiring face coverings and social distancing. People can feel confident that we have greatly minimized any risk in coming to campus.”