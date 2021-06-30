Judge blocks part of new Indiana law targeting teachers union dues payments

A new Indiana law making it more complicated for Hoosier teachers to have union dues voluntarily deducted from their paychecks was partially blocked Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Sarah Evans Barker.

In a 34-page ruling, Barker said requiring teachers, as a condition of automatic payment of union dues, to sign a form affirming the teacher is aware they're not required to join or pay dues to a teachers union, and they can quit the union at any time, is unconstitutional compelled speech and cannot be enforced.

She said Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, presented no practical justification for the requirement, which, by law, must be printed in bold, 14-point type on the form.

Barker, appointed to the federal bench in 1984 by Republican President Ronald Reagan, also observed the form omits the fact teachers have a right to join a union without risk to their employment.

At the same time, Barker left intact another provision of Senate Enrolled Act 251 requiring teachers who choose to join a union to annually submit a request to school administrators to have union dues withheld from their paychecks, and confirm that request in a separate email message.