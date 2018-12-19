CHESTERTON — Judith Malasto has been appointed interim superintendent for the Duneland School Corp.
The School Board made the announcement Wednesday morning. Malasto replaces former Superintendent Ginger Bolinger, who retired earlier this month due to health issues, according to a press release from the school district.
Malasto received her degree in educational school superintendency from Ball State University. She served as director of curriculum for East Porter County School Corp. from 2008 to 2014, when she returned to Duneland as an administrator at Chesterton High School.
Malasto joined the central office team at Duneland at the beginning of this school year as the new director of secondary learning and performance.
Malasto is in the process of completing her doctorate in educational administration and supervision at Ball State.
Board President John Marshall said Duneland School Board members are very confident in Malasto’s abilities to serve as the interim superintendent and feel strongly her leadership will bring the district closer together, according to the release.
The School Board has begun the initial process of the permanent superintendent search and promised to keep the staff and community informed of its progress.