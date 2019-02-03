GARY — On a blustery January day in 1990, Todd Deloney walked the Indiana University Northwest campus with a sandwich-board sign draped over his shoulders.
As he traced his way down Broadway, cars sped past, some of them slowing to honk and shout words of encouragement, “Right on! Right on!”
Others weren’t so kind. Deloney remembers bottles and rocks whistling by as he continued his silent, one-man march through the northwest corner of campus. But Deloney forged on. It wasn’t just any January day; it was Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but that year at IUN, students were still in class.
Twenty-two years after the civil rights icon’s death, Deloney’s message was simple: “Do the right thing, IUN. Pay tribute to the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
It was the beginning of a movement that changed IU history. After a series of student-organized silent vigils, marches and meetings with administrators, the IU system began recognizing Martin Luther King Jr. Day, first closing the IUN campus in 1992, then spreading years later to the Bloomington campus in 1997.
“The university might still be open (on MLK Day) had I not taken that stand,” Deloney said.
50 years of student-driven learning
Now, Deloney, an East Chicago resident, is being recognized for his advocacy at an IUN program.
A celebration beginning 6 p.m. Monday will kick off IUN’s collection of Black History Month events, and will specifically recognize 50 years of studies through its evolving African-American and African Diaspora Studies program.
At the event, Deloney will join IU Southeast Chancellor Emeritus F.C. Richardson, who will receive an award for his efforts spearheading black studies courses at IUN, and keynote speaker Abdul Alkalimat, who wrote the textbook on black studies. His “Introduction to Afro-American Studies” written in 1973 is used in programs across the country, said James Wallace, director of IUN’s Office of Diversity, Equity, and Multicultural Affairs.
“Monday’s celebration is going to be awesome and give us the opportunity to reflect on that legacy that started long ago,” Wallace said.
Much like Deloney’s protests for recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, black studies at IU came as a result of student activism led by IUN’s Black Student Union.
Earl Jones, an associate professor in IUN’s Department of Minority Studies, said students demanded the program, which began in fall 1969 as one of the first programs of its kind in the country.
“There were no African-American studies courses offered on the campus,” Jones said.
“It was during the time of the civil rights movements, during the time of de-colonial movements throughout the world, and it was also a time on American campuses when African-Americans were needed to demand courses dealing with Africana studies.”
IUN graduate student Toni Dickerson, who in her role as president of IUN’s Black Student Union helped organize February events on campus, said through taking some of these classes, she’s been able to dive deeper into her studies of black history than her high school classes allowed.
She said the program’s emphasis on social justice has carried over into her work with the Black Student Union, which is working to engage with Gary high school students and encourage them to pursue degrees at IUN. She said she often thinks about the students who came before her who fought to make such classes possible.
“For them to say ‘this is what we need, we need to learn about ourselves and our truth,’ that goes without words,” Dickerson said. “To be a part of it for 50 years, that’s wonderful that it is still going, and we’re trying to make it stronger.”
A full-circle celebration
Even after his successes demanding observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Deloney said he wasn’t readily embraced by the IU community.
In fact, he said, the campus that felt so much like a home to him in his first four years as a student, took a turn after his protests. The 1992 graduate said he wasn’t welcomed back to campus until 2013 when an IUN professor published a book highlighting Deloney’s role in bringing recognition to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Deloney recently finished his own book called “A Stroke of Genius and Great Expectations,” tracing his time at IUN and raising his children. The title references a nearly fatal stroke Deloney suffered that kept him on the IUN campus five extra years to complete his degree and march on campus.
“If I had not had that stroke in '87,” Deloney said, “I would not have been around to make Dr. King a campus holiday.”
The former Black Student Union president said he now wishes he’d waited just a little longer to publish that book, and said he believes Monday will be a perfect full-circle ending to his IUN story. When he returns to campus, he said he plans to remind students to "keep up the fight."
Dickerson, the current Black Student Union president, said her message to alumni like Deloney is simple; she and the other Black Student Union members hope to carry forward that legacy.
“There’s a generation out there that’s really on fire,” Dickerson said. “We are still trying to carry on what they left us. We are not dropping the ball. We might be passing it slowly, but we still have that ball in our hands.”