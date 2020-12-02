 Skip to main content
La Lumiere embraces outdoor learning in coronavirus pandemic plans
LAPORTE — As some schools across the Region this fall transitioned through a combination of different remote, in-person and hybrid learning models, one LaPorte County school is sticking to the plan its leaders established this summer.

La Lumiere School — the independent, co-educational boarding and day prep school — reopened in person this August, following statewide orders last spring moving Indiana schools into virtual learning during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Head of School Adam Kronk said his team spent time studying ways to both prioritize student safety and fit in as much face-to-face instruction as possible, should conditions change.

With 190 acres in northern LaPorte County, La Lumiere took its education outdoors in an approach dubbed “Learning by the Lake.”

The school of 185 freshman through senior students established 10 outdoor classrooms — some using permanent structures and others in newly pitched white, event-style tents — spaced out across the school property.

Masks are required, hand sanitizing stations are placed throughout campus, and one-way traffic flow is established within buildings.

Campus Wi-Fi access allows students to tap into the internet when in class and stay connected outside in their off time.

A majority of classes met outdoors this fall, while some science and math classes meet indoors to complete lab work, for example.

La Lumiere’s average class size of 11 students helps maintain distance in any necessary indoor settings.

Typical activities — like La Lumiere’s traditional all-school morning meeting — have been altered or divided to create distance, allowing opportunities to meet in small groups rather than a full student body.

About 40% of La Lumiere’s students are boarders, who live on-site in student dorms. Day-attending students travel from within about an hour’s radius from the La Lumiere campus, while boarding students come from as many as 14 different counties, Kronk said.

Students were encouraged to adopt a new “Laker Promise,” acknowledging the life changes, such as reduced travel and transparent communication of suspected COVID-19 exposure, that would be necessary to maintain a safe, in-person learning environment.

The school also conducts proactive COVID-19 testing, screening about a quarter of the school each week.

La Lumiere has seen a handful of cases, Kronk said, where the school nurse has worked with exposed individuals to contact trace and isolate close contacts where necessary.

Teachers say the new model took some time to get used to and that they’ve learned with time the little adjustments — such as clipboards on a windy day — needed to make outdoor learning work. However, it’s also brought new opportunities to integrate the outdoors in lessons and find inspiration in students’ surroundings.

“In the fall, it was just a stunning backdrop,” said Megan Effron, who taught Biblical literature to freshmen students this semester. “We just finished studying psalms and they got to write a creation psalm, and to be outside for that, it was just perfect.”

With a mild fall season this year, the school only needed to exercise a handful of remote learning days due to inclement weather. School leaders set a 42-degree and above threshold for outdoor learning.

“The weather cooperated beyond anyone's wildest expectations,” Kronk said.

He said outdoor learning went further into November than the school had originally thought likely. "It's been great, it has really enabled us to forge those connections on which education hinges.”

La Lumiere has now turned to a remote learning period between the holidays for final review and assessments. When students return for the spring semester, Kronk said the school is likely to space out students indoors, as long as cold weather lasts.

The school will look to make the most of all of its indoor space. Kronk said it’s possible his own office could become room for small groups of students in independent study.

And, with the return of warm weather, extended outdoor learning time could continue, the head of school said, even beyond the pandemic.

“It's not just about let’s get through COVID,” Kronk said. “It's how do you use this to make your school better? One of these ways is if we can be outside and learn just as much, let’s be outside, let’s be in nature.”

