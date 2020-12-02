La Lumiere embraces outdoor learning in coronavirus pandemic plans

“In the fall, it was just a stunning backdrop,” said Megan Effron, who taught Biblical literature to freshmen students this semester. “We just finished studying psalms and they got to write a creation psalm, and to be outside for that, it was just perfect.”

With a mild fall season this year, the school only needed to exercise a handful of remote learning days due to inclement weather. School leaders set a 42-degree and above threshold for outdoor learning.

“The weather cooperated beyond anyone's wildest expectations,” Kronk said.

He said outdoor learning went further into November than the school had originally thought likely. "It's been great, it has really enabled us to forge those connections on which education hinges.”

La Lumiere has now turned to a remote learning period between the holidays for final review and assessments. When students return for the spring semester, Kronk said the school is likely to space out students indoors, as long as cold weather lasts.

The school will look to make the most of all of its indoor space. Kronk said it’s possible his own office could become room for small groups of students in independent study.