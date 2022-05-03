 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
La Porte chooses district teachers of the year

LAPORTE — LaPorte Community School Corp.has announced its teachers of the year. 

Katie Talbert was chosen as Elementary Teacher of the Year. Erin Parker was chosen as Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Candidates are determined through nominations from peers and then applications are reviewed anonymously by a selection committee of educations, organizational leaders and local business and community members. 

These teachers will now go to represent LaPorte at the state level for consideration in the Indiana Teacher of the Year program.

