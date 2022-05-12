La Porte to improve air quality in buses

is making an effort to improve air quality in the district’s buses.

It has partnered with Lumin-Air, a company that helps provide filtration solutions, to install MERV-13 equivalent filters and UV-C in the district buses. The system will clean recirculated air, remove airborne contaminants and maintain safety of students and drivers.

“Cleaning and filtering the air on our school buses is another layer of protection in helping to mitigate the spread of illness while better protecting our students and drivers,” Cary Brinkman, transportation director for LPCSC, said.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urges limiting inhalation of diesel exhaust, especially for children who are still developing pulmonary systems.

The Lumin-Air solution includes the filtration and lights in an enclosure, which then cleans and filters the air throughout an occupied bus. It does not put any chemicals in the air to help kill viruses or bacteria cells.

“School buses have historically been the safest way to travel to and from school, but they are also the most densely occupied spaces in a school system with the poorest air quality,” Dan Fillenwarth, Lumin-Air President, said.

La Porte is one of several districts making the move toward improving their buses. Both Crown Point and Munster recently purchased electric buses.

“We are excited to make a positive impact on the air quality of our buses. Thanks to Lumin-Air for all of their work and services which brought this project to fruition,” LPCSC superintendent Mark Francesconi said.

