Lake Area United Way, Methodist partnership to bring new opportunities to Gary "Child Care Desert"

GARY — In a new collaboration, Lake Area United Way is looking to expand access to early learning in a section of Gary deemed to be a "Child Care Desert."
With funding from a recent Early Learning Indiana Child Care Deserts Competition, Lake Area United Way is partnering with Methodist Hospitals and local child care provider Tonika Davis to open the city's next child care center at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.
"It's a blessing," Davis said. "We're just so excited about being able to bring a quality center into an area that doesn't have quality daycare."
Lake Area United Way partners say the hope to serve as many as 40 infants and toddlers upon opening the new center at the end of the year, with hopes to expand to serve more families and children as old as 13 via after-school programs.
The new child care center is in its early stages, Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said, with the team ready to enter the bidding process to select contractors for renovation work. Lake Area United Way has set a targeted completion date for the end of 2020.
"This is an important collaboration that will open the door to many new partnerships and collaborations that can make a difference in the community," Daugherty said. "It's expensive for someone to do this one their own. With this collaboration, we're shown its very much in reach."
Lake Area United Way is one of 13 Indiana organizations to receive funding in Early Learning Indiana's Child Care Deserts Competition, designed to increase access to affordable care in areas where children outnumber the number of available seats in local child care centers three-to-one.
Statewide, more than 45% of Hoosier children live in a child care desert, according to an Early Learning Indiana news release.
Lake Area United Way is being awarded $100,000 in the Child Care Deserts Competition. Early Learning Indiana awarded a total $1 million in funding, creating an anticipated 900 child care seats statewide.
"As a result of this competition, many more Hoosier families will be able to experience the two-generational impact of early childhood education," Early Learning CEO and President Maureen Weber said in the news release. "Parents who previously face difficult decisions due to lack of access to child care can now remain in or rejoin the workforce while their children benefit from an enriching early learning experience."
Lake Area United Way will pitch in an anticipated $150,000 in addition to the Early Learning Indiana grant, and Davis, of Faith Childcare in Gary, will be responsible for operation of the new child care center, including work to attain the state's Paths to QUALITY Level 3 rating.
The collaboration comes as a part of Lake Area United Way's transition in recent years to dedicate resources to serve Lake County's low-income families and follows a recent Methodist community health needs assessment which identified child care as a community need.
"The lack of access to high-quality, affordable child care is often an obstacle for parents in the workforce and can hold them back from career and educational opportunities," Methodist Senior Vice President and CFO Matt Doyle said in a statement. "We applaud Early Learning Indiana for this initiative that will benefit Methodist employees and the community at large."
The new center will likely reserve space for Methodist employees, and its organizers have a long-term goal of implementing a sustainable, extended hours model so that employees working shifts outside of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. business hours can also take advantage of child care services.
Daugherty said she hopes the center will not only help fill the gap of access to quality care, but also help parents who re-enter the workforce who otherwise could not do so due to a lack of child care.
"We're impacting the child for a lifetime by giving access to early learning, and we're impacting the household, the parents by giving access to quality jobs," Daugherty said. "It will provide meaningful, sustainable impact for generations, not just in the individual families that are served, but that investment will continue to see a return for years and years to come."