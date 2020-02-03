Lake Area United Way, Methodist partnership to bring new opportunities to Gary "Child Care Desert"

GARY — In a new collaboration, Lake Area United Way is looking to expand access to early learning in a section of Gary deemed to be a "Child Care Desert."

With funding from a recent Early Learning Indiana Child Care Deserts Competition, Lake Area United Way is partnering with Methodist Hospitals and local child care provider Tonika Davis to open the city's next child care center at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus in Gary.

"It's a blessing," Davis said. "We're just so excited about being able to bring a quality center into an area that doesn't have quality daycare."

Lake Area United Way partners say the hope to serve as many as 40 infants and toddlers upon opening the new center at the end of the year, with hopes to expand to serve more families and children as old as 13 via after-school programs.

The new child care center is in its early stages, Lake Area United Way President and CEO Lisa Daugherty said, with the team ready to enter the bidding process to select contractors for renovation work. Lake Area United Way has set a targeted completion date for the end of 2020.