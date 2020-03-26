Lake Area United Way, YMCA partner to bring emergency child care to essential workers

GRIFFITH — Lake Area United Way is teaming up with Crossroads YMCA to provide emergency child care services for essential employees needed in responding to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Though stay-at-home orders have restricted much of the state's workforce from leaving their homes, school closures expected through at least May 1 have left essential employees, such as health care workers and first responders, in search of quality supervision for young students.

The Griffith YMCA expects to provide 100 to 150 openings for the children of essential employees beginning March 30, according to a Lake Area United Way news release. Other partner health care providers in Lake County include Faith Child Care in Gary, Life Changers Early Learning and Aftercare STEAM Academy in Gary and Happy Days Child Care in Highland and Merrillville.

"We're grateful to health care workers and first responders," Crossroads YMCA CEO Jay Buckmaster said in the news release. "This is our opportunity to support people that take care of the community."

Indiana Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick said Wednesday about half of Indiana's school districts reported having child care services in place to support extended school closures ordered by Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb last week.