ST. JOHN — The Lake Central School Board has voted 4-1 to approve an agreement with Schererville to add another school resource officer.
The lone negative vote came from board member Sandy Lessentine, who questioned the inclusion of more than $8,000 in administration costs in the contract, of which Lake Central would be responsible for paying $6,275. Lessentine said the contract the district has with Dyer for two officers does not include an administration fee, and she was concerned Dyer will want to change its contract and St. John, which also is considering an agreement to provide an officer in the schools, will want to include the fee. The change could end up costing the district about an additional $30,000 for the five officers it expects to have, she said.
"I am not opposed to the SRO, and I want to get them in the schools," she said. "I just don't know what (the administration costs) are yet. And we don't have a line item in the budget for that."
The contract merely says the cost is to cover paperwork, but Lessentine asked for more details. Superintendent Larry Veracco said he would be able to provide it for her. He added the item gave him pause at first also, but, after further thought, he said it represents a true cost.
"It is in the town's best interest to charge us with a portion of that cost," Veracco said.
The Schererville Council approved the agreement last week and Officer Steve Burton has been working with the two Dyer officers, one of whom was added last year, to get oriented to his new school beat. Veracco said the goal is to have one full-time officer in the high school, one in each of the three middle schools and one to be available wherever needed. The officers in the middle schools would also serve the two elementaries feeding into them.
Veracco said ultimately all the officers will be familiar with all the schools and can help where needed or called.