 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Lake Central approves renovations to Grimmer Middle School

  • 0
013022-LakeCentralStock_1

Lake Central School Corp. has several ongoing renovations at its schools. 

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

Lake Central School Corp. will begin renovations on the HVAC system at Grimmer Middle School following the approval of the building contract Monday. 

The district accepted bids last month and has been designing plans since the fall semester. There were five bidders total. 

This is one of many projects ongoing at Lake Central. According to a document from 2020, there are many summer construction plans for 2022, including asphalt and roof repairs, replacing desks and chairs, and emergency allocation district-wide.

There are also projects planned for Kahler and Clark Middle Schools, as well as many of the elementary schools. 

People are also reading…

The $17 million expansion of Bibich Elementary is also ongoing. Bibich will get 12 new classrooms, a cafeteria expansion and additional parking space. 

Lake Central has renovated several schools in recent years. Notably, in 2020, Lake Central High School received significant athletics upgrades, as well as a new performing arts center. 

Bill Ledyard, director of facilities for Lake Central, said he will continue to update the school board on ongoing projects throughout the summer. 

The next school board meeting is May 2. 

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week

Check out the Times' picks for the best images from the past week.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon ordered to reinstate employee fired over safety protests

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts