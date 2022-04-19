Lake Central approves renovations to Grimmer Middle School

Lake Central School Corp. will begin renovations on the HVAC system at Grimmer Middle School following the approval of the building contract Monday.

The district accepted bids last month and has been designing plans since the fall semester. There were five bidders total.

This is one of many projects ongoing at Lake Central. According to a document from 2020, there are many summer construction plans for 2022, including asphalt and roof repairs, replacing desks and chairs, and emergency allocation district-wide.

There are also projects planned for Kahler and Clark Middle Schools, as well as many of the elementary schools.

The $17 million expansion of Bibich Elementary is also ongoing. Bibich will get 12 new classrooms, a cafeteria expansion and additional parking space.

Lake Central has renovated several schools in recent years. Notably, in 2020, Lake Central High School received significant athletics upgrades, as well as a new performing arts center.

Bill Ledyard, director of facilities for Lake Central, said he will continue to update the school board on ongoing projects throughout the summer.

The next school board meeting is May 2.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.