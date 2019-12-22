ST. JOHN — At its final meeting of the year, the Lake Central School Board approved raises for Superintendent Larry Veracco and for the classified staff members.
Veracco, who has been superintendent for 10 years, got the same 7.25% increase as was given the rest of the administrators last month to raise his salary to $171,493. The school corporation will also make a required payment to the Teachers' Retirement Fund and a payment equal to 11% of his salary into a 401(a) account and $2,000 into an annuity.
His health insurance premium will be paid by the schools, and he gets a $50,000 life insurance policy. He will receive a $600 per month vehicle allowance and a $100 per month technology allowance. He is allowed five weeks of paid vacation.
The classified staff, which include nurses, secretaries, custodians, the corporation treasurer, bus drivers, food service people, computer technicians, therapists and others, received an average increase of a little over 7%. Veracco said raises were based on how the current salaries compared with the same positions at other schools in the area. For instance, food service personnel already are the highest paid in the area while others needed to be increased more to be competitive.
"We finally had the money, and we brought those other positions up to what others pay," he said.
Teachers' raises were approved in November and ranged from 7% to 15%. The district has struggled for years to provide 1% increases. The raises were possible because of increased revenue from a referendum approved last year.
In approving the referendum, the voters also helped the district save about $200,000 in interest on loans that most taxing bodies have to rely on at the beginning of the year to pay the bills while they await the semiannual distribution of property tax money from the county auditor.
Lake Central Business Services Director Rob James said the school district has been borrowing about $5 million to $6 million in recent years, an improvement over a few years ago when it had to borrow about twice that much to maintain the needed cash flow until the check arrived from the county. The referendum provided enough funds so the district will not need to borrow before the June disbursement.