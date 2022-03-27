Lake Central Centralettes made national grand champions

ST. JOHN — The Lake Central High School Centralettes won a National Dance Alliance grand championship this season, making this their 18th year of earning a championship at nationals since 1995.

This year also saw the Centralettes' 26th consecutive state championship, head coach Kevin Mathis said. The team participates in three categories of dance and has won 50 state titles overall in jazz, hip-hop or pom.

At nationals, the team won the best in jazz award in a competition with 93 total teams. Lake Central also won best in its division, for medium-sized teams. In addition, they won best in technique in jazz and pom.

Many of the team members have been dancing since they were children, Mathis said. During the season, which lasts from May to March, team members rehearse every weekday.

Team members are also required to take certain dance classes in the evening and occasionally will have practices or events on Saturdays or Sundays.

The junior varsity team also saw success at state, winning all three categories in which it competed.

Mathis said the consistency in success is that parents and students involved buy in 100% into the team.

“Parents are supportive and committed," Mathis said, especially for a sport that is not inexpensive and requires a lot of work for the students. He also said part of the success comes from having highly competitive teams close by, including Crown Point and Munster.

Mathis said there are 10 seniors graduating and he wanted to give them credit for the team's success.

Lily Rogers is a senior on the Centralettes who has been dancing since she was 7 years old. She said nationals was fun this year.

“Winning jazz is really hard because the competition is insane. We worked so hard and it was an incredible feeling,” Rogers said.

Rogers also participated in a small ensemble competition and won the state championship. Her ensemble group was a trio and they have been dancing together for eight years.

“Dancing with my best friends makes it so fun,” Rogers said. Rogers plans to attend University of Tennessee, where she has auditioned for the dance team.

Chloe Hardesty, another senior on the Centralettes, has been on the team since freshman year and started dancing in middle school.

She said nationals was more relaxed this year, because the team was more prepared. She said she thinks the team’s strength comes from the amount of time they spend together at practice, something she said she's already started to miss.

“I will miss being around my friends all the time,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.