Lake Central creates emergency buckets for crisis situations

ST. JOHN — In September, Lake Central High School students were forced into a lockdown situation for more than five hours following threats of an active shooter in the building.

Although the threat was unfounded, it took a significant period of time for school resource officers and officers from surrounding police departments to search the building. Following the incident, the corporation’s school resource officers met and discussed what they could do better.

One of the main concerns was the lack of help they could provide to students and staff in lockdown. From there came the idea of emergency buckets.

“We found a gap. What do we need to do to help students and staff during a crisis like this?” Corporal Brian Kissinger said.

Some items in the buckets include a first aid kit, duct tape, a fleece blanket, plastic bags, paper towels, face masks, notebooks, pencils and medical scissors. However, Kissinger said the district hopes teachers will add items at the beginning of the year based on what their students need.

“Each classroom is different. Each classroom has different needs for different students that you figure out at the beginning of the school year,” Kissinger said. He provided the example of students with diabetes needing extra snacks during a crisis.

During the lockdown, students went five hours without food, unless they had any in their bags. Kissinger said that was one of the big concerns.

To determine what is needed for each bucket, the school district thought about what happens in pressure-inducing situations. Kissinger suggested that students may get sick during lockdown situations, hence the need for plastic bags.

“How do we give some basic human needs to students and staff in the cleanliest way?” Kissinger asked.

The emergency buckets can be used for multiple types of crises, such as active shooter situations, but also natural disasters like tornadoes. Currently, the plan is to put a bucket at every lockdown location in the corporation.

The corporation is still in the fundraising phase for the buckets. The project recently received a matching grant from the Lake Central Education Foundation of $10,000. Through community donations, Kissinger said, they have matched the $10,000.

However, the project still needs more funding. The base price is $45 per bucket, and the district hopes to purchase 800, meaning they will need $36,000 total.

Anybody who is interested in donating toward the emergency buckets can donate on Lake Central’s website.

“The community has been really awesome with their donations and helping out Lake Central with this program. We definitely thank them from the bottom of our hearts because it is going to be a huge help to our students and staff,” Kissinger said.

Following the completion of fundraising, the district will then order materials, assemble the buckets and eventually distribute them. Kissinger said they are hoping to have the buckets in place by next academic year.

