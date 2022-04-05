Lake Central Education Foundation awards up to $16,000 in grants

Lake Central School Corp. announced more than $6,000 in grants and a $10,000 matching grant during a school board meeting Monday.

The Lake Central Education Foundation awarded 10 grants for a total of $6327.06. Overall, since the foundation started, it has awarded 614 grants, worth more than $300,000.

This round of grants went toward computer science kits, literature circles, history books, writing projects and more.

The $10,000 matching grant was offered to School Resource Officer Brian Kissinger and Director of Human Resources/Personnel Terry Mucha for their effort to purchase "emergency buckets" intended for use in lockdown situations, such as an incident in September where students were in lockdown for several hours.

Emergency buckets contain essential needs in order to help students and staff in that situation.

“This bucket is to help any sort of needs students have during a crisis. I want to thank the education foundation and I am normally not lost for words, but I am,” Kissinger said.

Mucha then asked that people consider donating to the cause, as it is a matching grant, meaning every dollar donated to the cause will be matched by the foundation up to $10,000. More information will be sent out regarding how community members can be involved with the emergency buckets grant.

In other business at Monday's meeting:

• Director of Business Services Rob James provided an update on tax rates in the district. Lake Central’s rate is $0.7918 per $100 of assessed property value. James said it is the fourth lowest school district in the county, with the only lower schools having less debt.

The rate has also dropped 15% since 2020, partially due to refinancing referendum debt, James said. He also said assessed property values have increased, so tax rates can decrease to get the same value.

He also said the overall tax rate in Schererville and St. John is the lowest in the county, with Dyer being in the lower third as well.

“We’re proud that our school rate is low and our community is able to maintain a lower tax rate,” James said.

• Superintendent Larry Veracco discussed how legislation passed in the recent Indiana General Assembly will impact the next school year. One major point he discussed is the limiting to elearning days. House Bill 1093 establishes a limit of three virtual learning days per school year, and any above may not count toward the 180 day instructional requirement.

Veracco said the district is already considering limiting elearning days, but plans for next year depend on the Indiana Department of Education’s regulations on what a virtual learning day is.

Following a bill last year, schools are required to put emergency hotlines on student identification cards for secondary schools. The district is working on implementing it for next school year.

Hotlines could include suicide hotlines, human trafficking, homelessness and other issues students could be facing.

• The school board and administration recognized Elizabeth Estep, a paraprofessional at Kolling Elementary School, for saving a student’s life who was choking.

“We’re so proud of her,” assistant principal Melissa Rettig, said.

