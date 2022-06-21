Lake Central leader chosen as District I Superintendent of the Year

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco was chosen by members of the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents as the 2022 District I Superintendent of the Year. This is not his first time receiving the achievement, as he was also selected in 2018.

Veracco has been superintendent since 2010 and was involved with Lake Central for several years before that.

Winners are selected by other superintendents in their district who consider the qualifications and accomplishments of area colleagues and their instructional leadership.

One of the nine district winners will be named Indiana Superintendent of the Year for 2022 and will represent Indiana in the American Association of School Administrators National Superintendent of the Year program. According to the Lake Central School Board, statewide awards will be announced in the fall.

In other news, the district is continuing progress on several construction projects, including the Bibich Elementary School expansion. Bidding is ongoing and will be occurring throughout the summer.

Director of Facilities Bill Ledyard said the market remains hot and competitive at this time, but the corporation is still attempting to complete projects to the best of its ability.

During the Monday night board meeting, Veracco discussed Indiana School Boards Association’s legal seminar and provided insights to the board about how they will proceed moving forward.

One key note he mentioned was that school boards will be required to allow time for public comment going forward, something the board already does.

In addition, Veracco noted there was a case where a transgender male wanted to use the boys restroom and the school prohibited it. He said the court ruled in favor of the transgender student, so Lake Central will follow suit and allow trans students to use the bathroom of their choosing.

Veracco also discussed employee rights to political speech. He said it is normally acceptable to an extent, as long as it does not interfere with their performance in the role. He said it is a gray area.

Also during the meeting, Kahler Middle School was recognized for winning Best Buddies Chapter of the Year in Indiana. Best Buddies is an organization that aims to eliminate social isolation that may occur among those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

