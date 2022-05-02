 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lake Central near goal for emergency bucket fundraising

Emergency Buckets

Emergency buckets will be placed in Lake Central classrooms in an easy location to use. 

 Annie Mattea

ST. JOHN — An update regarding Lake Central’s emergency bucket plan was provided during the board meeting Monday.

According to Terry Mucha, director of human resources, the district started at $11,810 and will gain an extra $19,350 from several partners, tallying at $31,160. Lake Central needs $36,000 total. 

“We thank the generosity of all of our community members. We are almost there,” Mucha said. 

Emergency buckets contain items that can be used in dire situations, such as lockdowns or natural disasters. Some items in the buckets include a first aid kit, duct tape, a fleece blanket, plastic bags, paper towels, face masks, notebooks, pencils and medical scissors. The district hopes teachers will add items at the beginning of the year based on what their students need. 

Officer Brian Kissinger has said they hope to have them in place for next school year. 

In other news, Lake Central is also adopting a new math series for K-12 known as Reveal Math beginning in the next school year. There will be consistency across grade levels, according to Yolanda Bracey, director of primary education. 

Several sports teams, including cheer, swimming, the Centralettes, gymnastics and wrestling, were also recognized for their successful seasons at the meeting. 

