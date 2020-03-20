Lake Central principal warns families of positive COVID-19 case reported in elementary parent

ST. JOHN — A Lake Central elementary school principal is notifying families that a parent in the school community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email Friday morning, Kolling Elementary School Principal Cassandra Cruz told families of the positive case, while informing families that no other relatives of the parent are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"We wanted to inform you so that you can be extra vigilant with your own children," Cruz said in her letter to parents.

Students in the Lake Central district have been at home since Monday as area schools close their buildings in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco said Kolling's principal was officially notified about the case Friday morning, but that he had no knowledge of when the parent received confirmation themselves of the positive result.

School officials are not sharing the identity of the parent or their relationship to the Kolling school.

"We have been reminded by state organizations not to share relatively specific information that then enables people to know who has tested positive," Veracco said in an email to The Times.