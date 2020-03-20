You are the owner of this article.
Lake Central principal warns families of positive COVID-19 case reported in elementary parent
Lake Central School Corp.
John J. Watkins, The Times

ST. JOHN — A Lake Central elementary school principal is notifying families that a parent in the school community has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In an email Friday morning, Kolling Elementary School Principal Cassandra Cruz told families of the positive case, while informing families that no other relatives of the parent are showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"We wanted to inform you so that you can be extra vigilant with your own children," Cruz said in her letter to parents.

Students in the Lake Central district have been at home since Monday as area schools close their buildings in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Lake Central School Corp. Superintendent Larry Veracco said Kolling's principal was officially notified about the case Friday morning, but that he had no knowledge of when the parent received confirmation themselves of the positive result.

School officials are not sharing the identity of the parent or their relationship to the Kolling school.

"We have been reminded by state organizations not to share relatively specific information that then enables people to know who has tested positive," Veracco said in an email to The Times.

The Indiana State Department of Health reported Friday morning that six COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Lake County, bringing the state's total to 79 positive cases.

The School City of Hammond sent a districtwide notification to families earlier this week that students in multiple Hammond schools may have come into contact with a school bus driver believed to have coronavirus.

School officials in the Hammond district shared details of an unconfirmed case in their district without confirmation from the Lake County Health Department, Superintendent Scott Miller said Wednesday, "out of a strong concern for public safety."

"At this point, we all need to assume we have come into contact with someone who carries the virus," Veracco said to The Times. "We need to monitor our friends and loved ones closely and minimize all social contact per CDC recommendations." 

