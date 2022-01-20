Lake Central School Board keeps masks mandatory

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. leaders declined a request to make masks optional and approved substitute teacher raises at Tuesday's school board meeting, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause debate among patrons and shortages among staff.
The School Board and administrators also discussed expansion to Bibich Elementary School.
Superintendent Larry Veracco provided a legislative update on Indiana House Bill 1040, which mainly concerns school curriculum but also requires the Department of Education to develop a notice form that may be used by parents to allow for them or their student to opt out of face mask requirements in districts that have a mandate.
Veracco said if the bill becomes law, he would recommend the district go mask optional, as the amount of opt-out forms would become cumbersome.
“Keeping track of who has completed the opt-out form and who hasn’t will likely make most schools (mask) optional,” Veracco said.
During the public comment portion, several audience members pleaded with the school district to end its mask mandate now.
During the summer of 2021, the district surveyed parents regarding whether they would want masks optional or required. About half of the 4,200 possible respondents completed the survey, and just above 70% of them said to make masks optional.
The board voted to make masks optional Aug. 2 and revoked the policy four days later, making masks required.
One audience member showed a poster in which athletes and celebrities are depicted unmasked, while elementary school students are depicted with face coverings.
“What we are doing to these kids is ridiculous,” the audience member said.
Board member Janice Malchow said she understood their frustrations.
“If I had the power to change it, I would change it,” Malchow said. Audience members pleaded for her to make a motion to end the mask mandate, but she did not.
As of Jan. 12, the district saw 236 COVID-19 cases in students for the week of Jan. 5 through Jan. 11. As of Jan. 17, Lake County has a 34.9% positivity rate among people taking a virus test.
The district is also facing a federal lawsuit concerning the legality of its mask mandate. Three families representing nine Lake Central students filed suit Nov. 24 in a state court, demanding a judge declare the school corporation’s mask requirements unconstitutional.
The suit would forbid school officials from issuing blanket mask regulations, declaring only parents can determine whether their children wear a mask to school.
The suit alleges that Lake Central’s requirement that all of its 10,600 students wear masks at their schools to stop the spread of COVID-19 is unreasonable.
It alleges that of the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have died of the pandemic only a few hundred of them are of school age.
U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L Springmann has taken over the case, but had yet to issue any rulings as of Dec. 23, 2021.
Subsitute teacher pay raise
The School Board approved $10 pay raises for substitute teachers at Thursday's meeting.
Prior to the raise, substitutes in the district with an Indiana substitute permit were paid $100 a day. Substitutes with an Indiana teaching license were paid $110 per day and permanent substitutes or retired Lake Central teachers were paid $120 a day.
During 2021, more than 75% of school principals and district leaders said they had trouble finding enough substitute teachers, according to an EdWeek Research Center survey published in October.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median hourly wage for substitute teachers is $14.12. The median annual pay is $29,370.
Lake Central’s website currently has postings for substitute teachers, custodians, food service workers, bus drivers and nurses.
The salary minimum for full-time teachers in the district is $52,000. In the School Town of Munster, the salary range is $47,000 to $83,000. However, School Town of Munster has stated it will make an effort to hire new teachers at a base rate of $50,000. The salary range for the 2021-22 school year at Crown Point Community School Corporation is $45,000 to $85,435. IndyStar has a database of the average salary in every school district in Indiana.
During the 2019-20 financial year, the average teacher salary in Indiana was $51,745, according to the National Education Association. The state ranked 42nd in the country in terms of teacher salary.
The School Town of Munster and School City of Hammond are among other districts that have increased substitute teacher pay this year.
In Munster, substitute teachers with only the required state permit are paid $95 a day. Substitutes with a bachelor of science are paid $100 a day, and those with an Indiana teaching license are paid $110 a day. Retired School Town of Munster teachers receive $120 a day.
School City of Hammond increased its daily substitute teacher rates in September in the face of a shortage. Substitutes with less than a bachelor’s degree earn $100 a day, while those with bachelor's degree or higher earn $125 a day.
Previous reporting from The Times analyzed data on issued sub permits within the last three years. For 24 districts throughout Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, 16 of them saw fewer sub permits issued for the 2020-21 school year than the 2017-18 school year. There were permits issued during the two school years between that, but in some cases, the number of permits was cut by half or more over the past four school years.
To get a substitute permit from Indiana Department of Education, a person needs to be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalency certificate. There is a $15 fee for the permit, and they are valid for three years.
Bibich Elementary expansion
Veracco introduced a presentation regarding an expansion of Bibich Elementary School, as the district is nearing capacity for the younger grade levels.
The project has an estimated cost of $17.4 million and would add approximately $0.0251 to the tax rate for parents in the school district.
Currently, Lake Central has six empty classrooms across all of its elementary schools in the district. Kolling Elementary School is in its second year of operating at full capacity.
The expansion of Bibich Elementary would add 12 total classrooms, as well as expand the cafeteria and renovate the HVAC system and ceilings.
The project is expected to be completed in June 2024.
Veracco said the district has considered other options, but the 12-room addition to Bibich would be less than half of the cost of a new elementary school.
“We felt we could not wait any longer given that we are down to just a few classrooms across the district,” Veracco said.
Renderings of the expansion can be found online, through the school board’s streamed Youtube channel.
The project will be discussed at the next board meeting, Feb. 7.