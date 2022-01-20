Lake Central School Board keeps masks mandatory

During the 2019-20 financial year, the average teacher salary in Indiana was $51,745, according to the National Education Association. The state ranked 42nd in the country in terms of teacher salary.

The School Town of Munster and School City of Hammond are among other districts that have increased substitute teacher pay this year.

In Munster, substitute teachers with only the required state permit are paid $95 a day. Substitutes with a bachelor of science are paid $100 a day, and those with an Indiana teaching license are paid $110 a day. Retired School Town of Munster teachers receive $120 a day.

School City of Hammond increased its daily substitute teacher rates in September in the face of a shortage. Substitutes with less than a bachelor’s degree earn $100 a day, while those with bachelor's degree or higher earn $125 a day.