Lake Central school board member recommends district moves to mask optional

One audience member asked if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are infallible. They paused and asked for a response, when they were informed the school board does not respond during the public comment period.
Kristina Abel said during the board meeting that it feels like a one-sided monthly conversation with the board. Abel discussed an opinion piece in The Washington Post that recommends that schools are able to move to mask optional.
Abel said during the meeting that other states are dropping the mandate, such as Illinois and New Jersey.
"I encourage you, if you like, to show your constituents that you listen to them, and please end these mandates," Abel said.
During an interview, she said it feels like the school does not listen to the parents.
She said she knows several parents who have taken it upon themselves to leave the district, choosing to homeschool or private school. She said if a mask mandate continues, she plans to send her children to private and online schools.
Jenna Ogrizowich said at the board meeting that she has pulled out of the district and is homeschooling but is sad because she misses being able to substitute teach. However, due to the continual mandate and impacts she has seen to her children, she is uncomfortable having students in the corporation.
Abel said she has been sending her children to private school for K-8 for years, but decided to send her kindergartener to Lake Central this year. She feels like she made a mistake and it's too late to recover.
Abel works with her kindergartener at home to compensate for any loss of learning in reading due to not being able to see the teacher’s lips. Abel also said she feels like the situation and intense protocols make it seem like school is a fearful place.
Her daughter also does not understand why she is required to mask at school, but can go elsewhere without masking. Abel said it does not make sense and is inconsistent.
Abel wants to know what the endgame is regarding COVID-19 protocols.
During the board meeting, Superintendent Larry Veracco provided several updates on legislation that the district is watching closely.
He specifically mentioned House Bills 1107, 1134 and 1072. Veracco went to Indianapolis last week to discuss some bills with the legislature.
Regarding HB 1134, Veracco is concerned about curriculum committees that would be created if it passes. The bill would require parents and several other community members to review curriculum materials.
Veracco is hopeful because the Senate killed a similar bill, and he anticipates it will be hotly debated.
HB 1072 would require public schools to share referendum funds with charter schools in the area.
Veracco is concerned about whether charter schools would have to have the same degree of transparency as public schools regarding how they are spending funds.
Several board members asked questions about HB 1072, but Veracco said many of the details were still being worked out.
