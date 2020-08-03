Lake Central school board rejects full e-learning proposal, opts for parent choice in reopening plan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. JOHN — The Lake Central School Corp. will allow parents the choice for in-person or virtual instruction for the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The Lake Central school board made the determination in a Monday night meeting despite recommendations brought by Superintendent Larry Veracco that schools should close for at least the first four weeks of the year.

The board did approve a delay for students' first day, originally scheduled for Aug. 12, moved now to Aug. 17.

A recommendation to suspend extracurricular activities, including sports, was struck from the board's agenda after Veracco said over the weekend he was informed he did not have the board support needed to pass recommendations.

"While I do personally believe my children will remote learn and that’s what’s best for me, I think we need to offer choice," Board Vice President Sandy Lessentine said. "Every board member has been thinking about this, and we’ve done nothing but put your children at the forefront ... they’re your children and you should have the choice in what type of learning they have."

Ten minutes before the meeting began, parents lined up outside the Lake Central High School auditorium to attending the meeting.