Lake Central School Corp. goes mask optional

ST. JOHN — Lake Central School Corp. leaders have announced the district will be switching to mask optional in the upcoming week.
A letter from Superintendent Larry Veracco stated that masks will be optional effective on Monday.
Veraccos said the decision was made after reviewing this past week's local coronavirus statistics, which have shown a decline. He also stated that vaccines are now readily available to teachers and students.
However, masks will still be mandatory on school buses, per federal law.
Veracco said families and staff can find more information on the school website, www.lcsc.us, where details on quarantining and protocols are posted.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com