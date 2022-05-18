Lake Central School Corporation announces teacher of the year

ST. JOHN − Lake Central School Corp. announced its 2022 teacher of the year during its school board meeting Monday.
Larry Zak is a music teacher at Kolling Elementary School.
Nominations emphasized how students love going to music class and how Zak is always willing to help other teachers.
There were a total of 26 nominees across the corporation. Nominees were evaluated from former teacher of the year winners.
Some of the retirees honored included Ron Fredrick, who served the Lake Central School Corporation for 23 years and was the English department chair while coaching varsity track and field.
Another honored was DeeDee Logan, who is retiring after more than 33 years in education after a long career as principal of Beiriger Elementary School.
Tom Clark is retiring after teaching at Lake Central High School and showing how passionate he was about war memorabilia, working with his students every year to
create a war museum.
In other business, during public comment, a student at Clark Middle School brought up her concern about the dress code policy regarding ripped jeans.
Superintendent Larry Veracco said she brought up an interesting point and the school corporation will look into it.
Graduation for Lake Central High School is May 25. The next board meeting will be June 6.
PHOTOS: IUN commencement ceremony sees more than 600 graduates
Commencement for IUN
A celebratory car windy honors an Indiana University Northwest graduate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Chancellor Ken Iwama addresses the Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jason Peace celebrates at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A proud family member cheers at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Students await the moment when they receive their degrees Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Lauren Frick gives the student address at the Indiana University Commencement Ceremony. Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Tina Luna receives her diploma from Chancellor Ken Iwama at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University Northwest graduates sport decorative caps at their commencement ceremony on Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
An Indiana University Northwest graduate recognizes her graduation ceremony during Thursday's commencement.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A future teacher celebrates their graduation from Indiana University Northwest by decorating their cap.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Graduates of Indiana University Northwest decorated their caps for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorated cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Commencement for IUN
An Indiana University Northwest graduate decorated their cap for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorative cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony honors those who helped this graduate.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
The Indiana University brass band provides music for Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A decorated cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A superhero themed cap at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Students march to their seats Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten addresses the crowd at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Morganne Atteberry assists Kimberly Armstrong with her cap Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Guests seek shelter from the sun at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana Northwest volleyball player Caitlin Alwine decorated her cap to remember her career for Thursday's commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
A graduate decorated their cap with a Bible verse ahead of Indiana University Northwest's Thursday commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Jasmine Rodriguez receives her diploma from Chancellor Ken Iwama at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest Commencement Ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Indiana University President Pamela Whitten addresses the crowd at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Lauren Frick gives the student address at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Amy Mirowski looks on as her daughter Megan Mirowski prepares flowers for her sister Nicole Mirowski at Thursday's Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Commencement for IUN
Graduate Theresa Canady poses for pictures with her family Thursday at the Indiana University Northwest commencement ceremony.
John J. Watkins, The Times
