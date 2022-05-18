Lake Central School Corporation announces teacher of the year

ST. JOHN − Lake Central School Corp. announced its 2022 teacher of the year during its school board meeting Monday.

Larry Zak is a music teacher at Kolling Elementary School.

Nominations emphasized how students love going to music class and how Zak is always willing to help other teachers.

There were a total of 26 nominees across the corporation. Nominees were evaluated from former teacher of the year winners.

Some of the retirees honored included Ron Fredrick, who served the Lake Central School Corporation for 23 years and was the English department chair while coaching varsity track and field.

Another honored was DeeDee Logan, who is retiring after more than 33 years in education after a long career as principal of Beiriger Elementary School.

Tom Clark is retiring after teaching at Lake Central High School and showing how passionate he was about war memorabilia, working with his students every year to create a war museum.

In other business, during public comment, a student at Clark Middle School brought up her concern about the dress code policy regarding ripped jeans.

Superintendent Larry Veracco said she brought up an interesting point and the school corporation will look into it.

Graduation for Lake Central High School is May 25. The next board meeting will be June 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.