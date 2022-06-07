Lake Central School Corporation to work on construction projects this summer

ST. JOHN — The Lake Central School Board heard updates Monday on several capital projects underway this summer.

Drawings for Bibich Elementary School's expansion have been completed and bids will be happening shortly. All approval processes have been completed.

Director of Facilities Bill Ledyard said he believes the project will break ground in July.

Several parking lots will be repaved, including at Kolling Elementary School and Clark Middle School, and a Grimmer HVAC project is also beginning.

Several other projects began Monday, including mulching playgrounds. Repairs are happening at the high school and athletic fields. Ledyard said there will be projects going through the entire summer.

Ledyard said the market is very tight in construction and contractors are facing delays due to supply chain issues. The replacement of the Kahler PA system they had hoped to start this summer is not going to be possible until after Labor Day.

“We’re going to work it out,” Ledyard said.

In other business, the board approved the calendar for the 2023-2024 academic year. Board member Janice Malchow said she was concerned about the early start date of Aug. 11, but said she understood it was the trend in education.

“We just go with it,” Malchow said.

Part of the reasoning for the earlier start is to let high school students finish finals before the holiday break.

Director of Secondary Education Sarah Castaneda also emphasized that the high school will be changing its Core 40 diploma requirements. Previously, the high school required credits beyond the Indiana state-required 40 credits.

However, due to the new pathways program, students have more on their plate, Casteneda said. She is advising the requirement be dropped from the required 46 credits to the minimum 40.

The Indiana high school diploma options can be found on Learn More Indiana’s website.

Director of Student Services Becky Gromala discussed the professional development that the district has done this year.

Several teachers in the applied skills courses worked independently on a professional development program and other teachers will be working over the summer on curriculum development.

The district has also been working with occupational therapists to purchase more sensory materials for students, such as flexible seating.

The board also recognized the Homan Elementary School math bowl team, the Kahler Middle School academic super bowl team and the SkillsUSA program at LCHS.

The next board meeting is June 20.

