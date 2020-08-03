Lake County health director shares new guidance for school reopenings

Lake County Health Officer Dr. Chandana Vavilala has issued new guidance for school reopenings.
The new guidance, shared July 31, outlines recommendations for safety measures school leaders should take if they choose to reopen their buildings, as well as a threshold for county testing positivity rates and how they should influence school operations.
"One size does not fit everyone," Vavilala told The Times on Monday. "There are different sized schools and different sized classrooms. We're leaving it up to schools to fit it to their plan because they know their schools best."
Positivity rate threshold
Vavilala's guidance establishes a four-tiered threshold for school operations. The color-coded phases establish whether districts should operate in person, online or in a hybrid model based on county positivity rates.
Elementary and secondary schools are addressed separately, the health director said, given the risk of transmission has shown to be lowest among children ages 10 and under.
Under the Green level, with a 5% Lake County positivity rate and below, all schools should operate in person, according to the guidance.
At the Yellow level, where positivity rates range between 6% and 10%, elementary schools are recommended to operate in person, while middle and high schools should seek a hybrid or online learning model.
At the Orange level, with positivity ranging from 11% to 12%, elementary is once again recommended to operate in person whereas middle and high schools should close.
And in the Red level, extending to positivity rates 13% and higher, no schools should be open for in-person education.
Vavilala said she consulted with Dr. Paul Halverson, professor and dean of IUPUI's Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health, on her positivity rate recommendations, as well as Marion County Public Health Department Director Virginia Craine, whose own guidance serves a similar population within the state.
Multiple Lake County districts have cited the new guidance in plans or recommendations to open with virtual studies only in the 2020-21 school year.
The School Town of Highland announced Monday it will open online for the first nine weeks of school. School City of Hobart Superintendent Peggy Buffington said Monday she will bring a recommendation to her school board later this week that students participate in e-learning through at least Oct. 9.
Returning in person
The county health officer is also sharing guidance in the event schools do decide to reopen for in-person education.
Among these recommendations, passing periods should be staggered, school meals should be served in classrooms or cohorts, and performing arts practices such as band, orchestra and choir should not begin until community positivity rates have decreased.
Vavilala also strongly recommends the cancellation of fall contact sports.
"If we are going to have any number of students doing contact sports and the athletes are going to become positive, then it ultimately is going to go into the classroom, too, and then from the classroom into the community," Vavilala said.
Lake Central sports to go on as scheduled; extracurricular activities removed from school board agenda
The Lake County health officer's guidance varies from state directives in that it recommends all students in kindergarten and above wear face masks, and that all middle and high school classrooms should allow for six feet of social distancing between each students.
Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent school mask order only mandates that students in the third grade and above wear masks. The order allows students to remove their masks when between 3 to 6 feet of distance can be maintained between students during classroom instruction.
Vavilala expanded her recommendations to younger students after seeing that children in some preschool and day care programs have been able to wear the masks for a certain period of time.
She said 3 feet of distance between students is acceptable, but that she hopes school leaders will work to maintain at least 6 feet of distance between students wherever possible to reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure should a student come to school with symptoms.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a close contact for the purpose of contact tracing as any individual who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes starting from two days before the onset of illness.
Vavilala said she does support mask breaks for children where social distancing is possible, such as at recess within student cohorts.
"These guidelines are guidelines," Vavilala said. "The schools should be using these guidelines, but making decisions based on what's best for them."
View the full letter of recommendations:
Crown Point Community School Corp. Bulldog Back to School Plan
Duneland School Corp. Reentry Plan
East Porter County School Corp. Return to Learn
Gary Community School Corp. 2020-2021 School Re-Entry
Griffith Public Schools Return to Learn
Hanover Community Schools Re-Entry Plan
Lake Central School Corp. Return to School
Lake Ridge New Tech Schools IN Class Re-Entry Plan 2020-21
LaPorte Community School Corp. Getting Back on Track
Merrillville Community School Corp. Re-Entry Plan
Michigan City Area Schools Reopening 2020
Portage Township Schools Re-Entry Plan
School City of East Chicago Protect Cardinal Plan
School City of Hammond Re-Open Plan
School City of Hobart Protect Brickies Plan
School Town of Highland School Reopening Framework
Valparaiso Community Schools Return to Learn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!