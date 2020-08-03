Lake County health director shares new guidance for school reopenings

Vavilala also strongly recommends the cancellation of fall contact sports.

"If we are going to have any number of students doing contact sports and the athletes are going to become positive, then it ultimately is going to go into the classroom, too, and then from the classroom into the community," Vavilala said.

The Lake County health officer's guidance varies from state directives in that it recommends all students in kindergarten and above wear face masks, and that all middle and high school classrooms should allow for six feet of social distancing between each students.

Gov. Eric Holcomb's recent school mask order only mandates that students in the third grade and above wear masks. The order allows students to remove their masks when between 3 to 6 feet of distance can be maintained between students during classroom instruction.

Vavilala expanded her recommendations to younger students after seeing that children in some preschool and day care programs have been able to wear the masks for a certain period of time.