LAKE STATION — Lake Station Community Schools is seeking a new school board member.
Schools officials are looking to fill a seat on the five member board after member John Bastin decided to move out of district, Lake Station Superintendent Thomas Cripliver said.
State law requires that school board members live within the district they serve.
Bastin disputed this characterization in a Facebook message to a Times reporter, but did not provide further detail on why he resigned from the board.
Bastin's term on the Lake Station school board began in 2017, according to the district website.
School board meeting minutes posted publicly to the Lake Station district website show Bastin had not attended a board meeting since October.
Prior to joining the board, Bastin was a prominent voice opposing Lake Station's 2015 referendum attempt to fund teaching and staff positions, as well as educational programming. He told reporters at the time he believed the district should look to cut expenses at the administrative level before turning to taxpayers.
The November 2015 referendum failed, but a second referendum attempt in May 2017 proved successful for the Lake Station district.
The board will look to fill its open at-large position by Jan. 24, Cripliver said.
The Lake Station district is currently seeking letters of interest from prospective board candidates to serve through the end of the at-large term ending on Jan. 1, 2021.
Candidates must be a Lake Station resident and registered voter for at least three years, should be a high school graduate or hold an equivalent degree and must be at least 21 years old, according to notice posted by Lake Station Community Schools.
Board members also may not hold any other elective or appointive office during their term serving on the school board.
Letters of interest are being accepted through noon on Jan. 9. Interested candidates should address their letter to Board President Greggory Tenorio, and can mail or drop off the letter at district offices at 2500 Pike St in Lake Station.
Cripliver said he expects the Lake Station board will interview prospective candidates in executive session and schedule a public meeting to vote and swear in the new member sometime before Jan. 24. A date has not yet been scheduled for that meeting, Cripliver said.
"The ideal candidate is someone who's a team player and could work with the four board members and myself, that shares the goals and philosophies that they're doing what's best for the children in our school district and is a strong advocate for education," Cripliver said.
More information on Lake Station's school board opening can be found on the district's website at lakes.k12.in.us/lscs.