Lake Station Community Schools to establish education foundation

LAKE STATION — Lake Station Community Schools is establishing the "Eagles Education Foundation" to help provide teachers in the district with grants and programming.

Superintendent Tom Cripliver said that while the district is appreciative of the money received from the state, there is a need for additional funds in education.

“We find that we would like to be able to supplement what tax dollars don’t or cannot provide,” Cripliver said.

The foundation will support innovative and creative classroom programs through donor support. While initially the foundation will not be able to support grants, the plan is to fundraise in the first few years and then begin giving grant money.

Cripliver said that teachers are often interested in doing projects or field trips but that there is not enough funding to do it.

Eric Kurtz, chief financial officer for Lake Station schools, said the foundation is a necessity.

“The view in Indiana is to shortchange public education,” Kurtz said. He said it's an opportunity to find new funding sources outside of the state.

Kurtz also emphasized the need in Lake Station due to the economic status of many of the students. According to the Indiana Department of Education, approximately 76% of Lake Station students qualify for free or reduced lunch as of the 2021-22 school year.

Lake Station approved a referendum in 2017 to help supplement support received from the state. It will end in 2024, and Cripliver said the district wants to tap into any financial avenues before going to the community to increase taxes again.

“I want to demonstrate to our community that we are very sensitive to our community’s economic situation,” Cripliver said. “Before we go and ask them to renew the referendum, we want to exhaust all financial avenues that we possibly can.”

Members of the foundation will meet four times a year, at least initially. Lake Station is still looking for interested participants. Teachers, parents, community members and community leaders are welcome to apply to join its board of directors.

“Our schools and students are second to none, and this foundation will help keep it that way. It will take a couple of years to build up the Eagles Education Foundation. We need people to serve on the Board of Directors to build up the funds to support our schools, but it is worth it because our students are worth it,” Cripliver said.

It is a separate entity from the school board and school corporation.

The first meeting is at 6 p.m. May 24 at Edison Jr. Sr. High School.

