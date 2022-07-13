Lake Street hires new principal

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. announced a new principal at Lake Street Elementary.
Brett Munden, who served as an assistant principal at Timothy Ball Elementary since December 2021, will now lead Lake Street following the previous principal Cindy Well's retirement in June.
Munden has 17 years of administrative experience, including roles as an assistant principal and principal in Edinburgh, Portage and Hobart's school districts.
“We are thrilled to have Brett continue his career at Crown Point Schools by moving into the role of principal at Lake Street,” Director of Elementary Education Sabrina Ramirez said. “He brings not only a wealth of experience as an administrator, but a passion for serving students and staff. Brett will be a fantastic addition to the Lake Street team.”
Lake Street staff and families will receive a message from Munden in coming weeks. The message will include details about a meet-and-greet.
Appliance store owner pleads guilty to theft, agrees to pay $35,000 in restitution
Portage police release photos of person sought in wake of theft
Hobart police release photos of suspect in check fraud case
Porter County woman charged after refusing medical care for injured dog, police say
72-year-old man rescued from Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park, officials say
Man shot at least 10 times in Region drive-by, police say
'Where are we supposed to go?': Families displaced after apartment building in Hobart shuts down
Valpo man nabbed groping himself at local Walmart store, police say
Portage man ejected from vehicle during I-94 crash, police say
Driver airlifted with life-threatening injuries after flipping 1950s roadster, officials say
Babysitter goes on trial for child neglect, battery
Motorist killed in Indianapolis Boulevard crash after crossing into oncoming traffic, police say
Region man faces 18 counts of incest
Valpo man dies after rolling convertible, officials say
Records indicate volatile home life for alleged Highland Park shooter
He said he is honored to have the opportunity and is “proud to serve the school community of Crown Point.”
PHOTOS: Crown Point Fourth of July Parade
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
The crowd watches Crown Point's annual Fourth of July Parade on Monday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Philly Pinentel, 4, drives his Jeep at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Ally Kurt, 11, drives an army tank at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Rudy Vasquez walks the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
The Crown Point High School wrestling team displays their Indiana State Wrestling championship trophy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Five-year-old Nora Stone waves to the passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Kids use any means necessary to gather candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Jim Wise holds his exhausted 17-month-old granddaughter Scarlett Wise at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Blakely, 2, and Alivia Govan wave as the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade passes.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Charlotte Stone, 3, came prepared for the loud sirens at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Beau Wilson, 7, crawls under the fence to grab some candy at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Members of the Jesse White Tumblers wow the crowd at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Tractors of all sizes roll down up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
Brianna, 13, C.L., 10, Somaya, 5, and Gabrielle, 8, Johnson watch the passing Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
A custom hod rod from Hawk Home Inspection rolls up Main Street at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
A group of girls wait for passing units at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Crown Point's Fourth of July Parade
David Fritz drives a 1928 Rumley Model X tractor at the Crown Point Fourth of July Parade.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Gallery
web-galleryhtmlcode
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!