Lake Street hires new principal

CROWN POINT — Crown Point Community School Corp. announced a new principal at Lake Street Elementary.

Brett Munden, who served as an assistant principal at Timothy Ball Elementary since December 2021, will now lead Lake Street following the previous principal Cindy Well's retirement in June.

Munden has 17 years of administrative experience, including roles as an assistant principal and principal in Edinburgh, Portage and Hobart's school districts.

“We are thrilled to have Brett continue his career at Crown Point Schools by moving into the role of principal at Lake Street,” Director of Elementary Education Sabrina Ramirez said. “He brings not only a wealth of experience as an administrator, but a passion for serving students and staff. Brett will be a fantastic addition to the Lake Street team.”

Lake Street staff and families will receive a message from Munden in coming weeks. The message will include details about a meet-and-greet.

He said he is honored to have the opportunity and is “proud to serve the school community of Crown Point.”