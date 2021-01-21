Lansing's St. Ann School to close at end of academic year, archdiocese announces

LANSING — St. Ann School in Lansing is one of four Catholic schools that will close at the end of the academic year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday night.

St. Ann School, at 3014 Ridge Road, was established in July 1950 and was expanded in 1957 and 1997, according to the school website.

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the school's closure and three others in Illinois: Christ Our Savior School in South Holland, Sacred Heart School in Melrose Park and St. Joseph School in Summit.

The archdiocese said it will help families transition to other Catholic schools in their area and will work to place faculty and staff in positions throughout the archdiocese.

In addition, St. Benedict School in Blue Island and St. Walter School in Chicago on Western Avenue will combine as one school but continue classes at two campuses, with the upper grades being hosted at St. Benedict and lower grades hosted at St. Walter.

The four Catholic schools were closed due to low and steadily declining enrollment numbers and sizable financial deficits. The four schools have had a combined average of a 31% decrease in enrollment in the last four years, the news release said.