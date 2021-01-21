 Skip to main content
Lansing's St. Ann School to close at end of academic year, archdiocese announces
This 2015 Times file photo shows a St. Ann Catholic Parish unit driving by the St. Ann School building in the Lansing for the annual Good Neighbor parade.

 Jim Bis, file, The Times

LANSING — St. Ann School in Lansing is one of four Catholic schools that will close at the end of the academic year, the Archdiocese of Chicago announced Thursday night. 

St. Ann School, at 3014 Ridge Road, was established in July 1950 and was expanded in 1957 and 1997, according to the school website. 

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced the school's closure and three others in Illinois: Christ Our Savior School in South Holland, Sacred Heart School in Melrose Park and St. Joseph School in Summit.

The archdiocese said it will help families transition to other Catholic schools in their area and will work to place faculty and staff in positions throughout the archdiocese.

In addition, St. Benedict School in Blue Island and St. Walter School in Chicago on Western Avenue will combine as one school but continue classes at two campuses, with the upper grades being hosted at St. Benedict and lower grades hosted at St. Walter.

The four Catholic schools were closed due to low and steadily declining enrollment numbers and sizable financial deficits. The four schools have had a combined average of a 31% decrease in enrollment in the last four years, the news release said.

St. Ann School has had a 33% decline in enrollment in the past four years and has lost 62 students. Though the school has made strong fundraising efforts, it accrued a deficit of $270,000 this school year.

Christ Our Savior School experienced a 24% decline in enrollment in the last four years and the school faces a $300,000 deficit.

“School closures are always difficult because we recognize the impact they have on students, their families and our staff,” said Jim Rigg, superintendent of Catholic Schools. “The archdiocese will work with each affected student and employee to assist them in finding places at other Catholic schools wherever possible.”

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

