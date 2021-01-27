LaPorte County Adult Education center brings resources to community in new satellite location

Day classes may be added if enough students are interested, Greene said.

“We have an underserved community here that doesn't have, always, the means of transportation to get to A.K. Smith to get some of the things that they need,” Greene said of the new Lakeland Estates satellite center. “And, we have a facility here ... and it hadn't been used for a while. This needs to be utilized in this community to meet the immediate needs of this community.”

The Lakeland Estates center serves as an extension of adult education programming offered at the A.K. Smith Career Center in Michigan City. The LaPorte County Adult Education program also offers satellite classes at WorkOne in LaPorte and expanded into online courses with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

The program allows adults who withdrew from high school to study for the high school equivalency exam, brush up on soft skills and take the steps to prepare for long-term employment.

The program is flexible, allowing students to attend class and complete the required 36 hours of high school equivalency exam preparation at their own pace.