LaPorte students hold indoor petting zoo as part of FFA Week

LAPORTE — Audrey Jeffers brought her horse to school Thursday.

The LaPorte High School senior was not the only one to bring an animal. Other students brought in cows, sheep and chickens, among others.

The students were participating in a petting zoo in honor of FFA (Future Farmers of America) Week. This is the seventh year the event was held.

This year, the school also held a “Kiss the Cow” event, where students could donate money in the name of any teacher they wanted to see kiss a cow. Dan Jeffers, a social studies teacher and father to Audrey, won with approximately $150 donated.

More than $500 was raised in total and will go toward St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Jeffers said she had never brought her horse, Merlin, to the petting zoo before. But it is her senior year, and she wanted to be able to show him off. She also brought her bearded dragon, donkey and mini horse.

Merlin is 13 years old. Jeffers has been riding horses competitively for a long time. She has also been involved in 4-H, which is an agricultural program for youth, for 10 years. This year is Jeffers’ last year, as high school graduation is the cut-off for the program.

She has been involved in FFA for four years and is currently the local chapter president. She plans to go to Purdue University next year to study animal science.

In LaPorte county, LaPorte Community School Corp. is the only school district to have a large FFA chapter. But within the district, it is relatively popular. There are 92 students currently in the program, and Principal Chris Alber said the district’s agriculture programs are expanding.

Jesi Davenport, a teacher at LaPorte High School who oversees FFA, said this was one of many events held during FFA week. Friday, a teacher breakfast was held. They also had themes throughout the week, such as “wear a hat” day or “blue and gold” day.

Classes sign up to bring students down during the petting zoo. Davenport said it is very popular, with several classes coming down every class period.

Students in FFA arrive at school for the petting zoo as early as 6:30 a.m. They get set up and bring everything to support their animals, outside of gates, which are provided through LaPorte County Fair and the 4-H program the students are involved in.

Nathan Baima, a senior at LaPorte High School, brought two calves. They were only a few weeks old. He works with animals at Conrad Dairy and in turn is allowed to use them for 4-H and FFA.

Baima’s cow Big Mac was part of the “Kiss the Cow” event. Baima said everybody was super excited for the event.

