Laptops make grade for ECIER students

Gary schools are closed for the remainder of the school year and students are expected to learn from home. The problem is some either don't have access to a computer or have to share it with other family members, White said.

The idea to donate the computers was that of Paige Rothrock, project manager for Michels, an international energy and infrastructure company headquartered in Brownsville, Wisconsin.

Rothrock said she knew lots of businesses were helping families with their basic needs, including food, and wanted to help with another need - computers for students learning at home.

Francisco Ochoa, of Indiana American Water Co., said Rothrock reached out to his company officials to help. Indiana American reformatted and reloaded the computers, Ochoa said.

Arianna Love, a 15-year-old freshman at Lighthouse College Prep, said she is grateful for the computer. She had access to one at school but none at home.

Love said she plans to go into law enforcement or open a youth preventive center.

Peter T. Webb, a junior at Theodore Roosevelt College & Career Academy, said he plans to enter either the music industry or pursue a career through automotive technology.