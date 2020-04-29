Laptops make grade for ECIER students

GARY — Charles Johnson has ambitious plans for a 15-year-old.
He wants to study abroad, become a chef, and open a family-style restaurant in Gary.
The Dell laptop he was gifted with Wednesday will be a valuable e-learning tool to help pursue that goal
Johnson, a sophomore at Thea Bowman Leadership Academy in Gary, was one of eight high school students who received reformatted computer courtesy of a ECIER Foundation partnership with Michels Corp. and Indiana American Water.
The mission of the ECIER Foundation is to educate, empower and equip students to realize their potential and achieve their dreams.
ECIER provides a structured educational program, under which students are required to attend innovative entrepreneurial workshops focused on developing their academic, creative and leadership skills.
The computers were presented to the students at the John Will Anderson Boys & Girls Club. Wrapped bags of popcorn from Chicagoland Popcorn of Hobart were included in the gift package.
The computer recipients are current ECIER students, said Chariece White, founder and board of directors chairman.
Johnson and his two younger siblings have had to take turns using their one computer.
Gary schools are closed for the remainder of the school year and students are expected to learn from home. The problem is some either don't have access to a computer or have to share it with other family members, White said.
The idea to donate the computers was that of Paige Rothrock, project manager for Michels, an international energy and infrastructure company headquartered in Brownsville, Wisconsin.
Rothrock said she knew lots of businesses were helping families with their basic needs, including food, and wanted to help with another need - computers for students learning at home.
Francisco Ochoa, of Indiana American Water Co., said Rothrock reached out to his company officials to help. Indiana American reformatted and reloaded the computers, Ochoa said.
Arianna Love, a 15-year-old freshman at Lighthouse College Prep, said she is grateful for the computer. She had access to one at school but none at home.
Love said she plans to go into law enforcement or open a youth preventive center.
Peter T. Webb, a junior at Theodore Roosevelt College & Career Academy, said he plans to enter either the music industry or pursue a career through automotive technology.
Webb said he credits ECIER, a nonprofit organization, with teaching him how to be innovative and how to improve himself.
"And they have taught us that where you come from doesn't matter," Webb said.
White said the ECIER students started the program in January and will continue to June.
Other recipients of the computers were: Marcus G. Steele Jr., Calumet New Tech High School; Breana Weathersby and Angela Tipton, both Lighthouse College Prep; Julian Rainey, Thea Bowman; and Kevon Gibson, Steel City Academy.
