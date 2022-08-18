Large donation spurs renewed focus on childhood literacy in Indiana

An Indianapolis-based philanthropic foundation is donating $85 million to improve childhood literacy in Indiana.

The Lilly Endowment announced Thursday its support for Indiana's goal of ensuring at least 95% of third-grade students are reading at grade level by 2027, up from the 81.6% of Hoosier students who demonstrated reading proficiency on this year's IREAD-3 exam.

Up to $60 million of the Lilly Endowment grant will go toward providing targeted support for students needing help with reading skills, deploying instructional coaches to schools across the state, funding teacher professional development programs focused on scientific-based reading instruction methods, and establishing an Indiana literacy center.

Another $25 million will support Indiana colleges and universities that incorporate or enhance science of reading methods into their undergraduate elementary teacher preparation programs.

"Far too few Indiana third graders have the necessary reading skills that they will need for future academic and life success. Although we understand that many factors affect reading achievement, we are compelled by the research showing that science of reading strategies can help all students learn to read better and address equity gaps in reading," said N. Clay Robbins, Lilly Endowment chairman and CEO.

The state's 2021-22 IREAD-3 pass rate, while up from 81.2% during the 2020-21 school year, was much lower than the 87.3% pre-pandemic pass rate in 2018-19, and well off the 91.4% pass rate achieved in 2012-13, records show.

Trying to turn things around, the Indiana Department of Education also is investing approximately $26 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to provide additional instructional support for educators who teach children how to read.

"In Indiana, too many of our students are concluding third grade without foundational reading skills. Fewer still have the reading skills necessary for long-term academic success. As a state, including our schools and community partners, we must lean-in to urgently and intentionally address this challenge," said Katie Jenner, Indiana secretary of education.

"In partnership with Lilly Endowment, we have an unprecedented opportunity to provide Indiana’s educators with the support and tools they need to truly move the needle for Indiana students, ensuring all students receive the foundational reading skills that make all other learning possible, both in the classroom and beyond," she added.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said the support from the Lilly Endowment, whose holdings include Eli Lilly and Co. stock but is otherwise unaffiliated with the drug maker, "represents a long-term commitment to Indiana’s long-term success."

"Reading is fundamental to each student’s lifelong opportunities, and it’s foundational to the core of our state’s future. This immense investment will make an enduring impact on our youngest generation of Hoosiers, empowering them with fundamental skills that they will carry with them throughout their lives," Holcomb said.

State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the House Education Committee, similarly applauded the new state focus on reading, particularly for students of color and low-income students whose third-grade literacy rates are lower than many of their peers.

"Literacy is the gateway to accessing all forms of knowledge and setting up our students for a bright and prosperous academic career. We have been pushing to improve literacy funding for years because research has shown that it truly makes a difference. I am glad that we are finally being listened to and our students’ needs will be met. Increased funding and support for reading programs will be crucial in closing that gap and investing in the academic, professional and civic success of our state’s youth," Smith said.

At the same time, state Rep. Ed Delaney, D-Indianapolis, questioned why it took a large donation from a private foundation to finally get state leaders interested in addressing a fundamental issue like literacy, particularly when Indiana has just been sitting on billions of taxpayer dollars in its reserve accounts year after year after year.

"The (Republican) supermajority has controlled our educational system for a full decade, and nearly one in five Hoosier students are not reading as they should at the end of grade three," Delaney said. "A cynic might ask, 'How did we get in the position where our Department of Education and school districts need to be kicked in the pants by donors before they do their job?'"