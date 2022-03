Lawsuits seeking refunds from IU, Purdue for COVID-19 switch to online learning can proceed

Lawsuits accusing Indiana University and Purdue University of breach of contract for halting in-person instruction amid the COVID-19 pandemic can proceed to trial, according to the Indiana Court of Appeals.

A three-judge panel of the state's appellate court unanimously ruled Thursday there's a sufficient basis for the student plaintiffs to pursue their claims that the universities failed to deliver on their contracted promises to provide an in-person learning experience.

Records show both IU and Purdue stopped in-person instruction in March 2020, with two months remaining in the spring semester, after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb declared COVID-19 to be a statewide public health emergency.

The schools switched to online instruction but did not provide any tuition refunds to students who expected to learn in-person on the IU or Purdue campuses, according to court records.

In their lawsuits, the students note both universities offer "in-person, hands-on programs," as well as "fully online distance-learning programs," which are marketed and priced "as separate and distinct products."

The students claim they're entitled to prorated refunds of their tuition and fees as a result of the universities switching to online classes when the payments they made were in anticipation of receiving in-person instruction.

"The plaintiffs' complaints ... are sufficient to state a claim that the universities intended to bind themselves to providing in-person education in exchange for retaining plaintiffs' entire tuition payments for traditional on-campus degree programs," wrote Appeals Judge Terry Crone, a South Bend native, for the court.

The universities contend the governor’s executive orders made it legally impossible for them to fulfill their end of any bargain for in-person instruction, according to court records.

But Crone notes in his ruling that's a defense for the universities to offer at trial. Even if successfully applied, he said it still may require the universities refund a portion of student tuition and fees payments to prevent unjust enrichment.

"The terms of the implied contracts and the parties' intentions can be fleshed out in discovery," Crone said. "But the plaintiffs' breach-of-contract claims are based on more than mere puffery, and, considered as a whole, they are sufficient to allege an implied promise of in-person instruction."

Crone also rejected the universities' attempt to invoke House Enrolled Act 1002, enacted by the Republican-controlled 2021 General Assembly, which retroactively bars litigants from bringing "a class action lawsuit against (the universities) for loss or damages arising from COVID-19 in a contract, implied contract, quasi-contract or unjust enrichment claim."

He said the universities failed to raise this issue at the trial court and therefore waived it on appeal.

Moreover, Crone said the question before the appellate court is whether the students sufficiently state claims for breach of contract and unjust enrichment, which the court said they do.

He said any decision on whether the students' lawsuit is precluded by the retroactive state law must be made on remand by the trial court.

According to court records, a similar student lawsuit is pending against Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana.

IU and Purdue still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate decision and grant their request to toss the students' lawsuits.

