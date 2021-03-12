Led by U. of I. senior, family makes the cut with Evans Scholars

Evans officials said triplets have received scholarships in the past, but it’s rare. A household with four Evans Scholars is also novel.

The three 17-year-olds have not selected a college yet, but they are hoping to head to the U. of I. Gikas is a senior at Illinois majoring in molecular and cellular biology, but his siblings are looking in different directions.

Krista is hoping to major in accounting. Katelyn is eyeing nursing. Tom is looking into business and finance.

The Evans Scholarship is named for Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr., and is administered by the Glenview-based Western Golf Association. Criteria for winning the scholarship is based on a strong caddy record, excellent academics, demonstrated financial need and outstanding character. An estimated 300 scholarships were awarded across the country for the class of 2021.

“These deserving young students epitomize what our program has been about since its creation in 1930,” WGA Chairman Kevin Buggy said in a news release. “Their dedication, hard work and sacrifice is humbling, and we are honored to be able to help them pursue their dreams.”