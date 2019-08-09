{{featured_button_text}}
Chalkboard stock
Doug Ross, The Times

With the school year already underway for some in the Region, we want to honor your favorite local teachers! 

Access our Teacher Appreciation form at nwi.com/forms/teachers_appreciation, and nominate an educator who excels in the classroom.

See some of the teachers recognized so far on nwi.com/education.

Questions? Reach out to Times digital news director Laura Lane at 219-836-3780 or laura.lane@nwi.com.

