School is back in session in the Region, and we want to honor your favorite local teachers!
Access our Teacher Appreciation form at nwi.com/forms/teachers_appreciation, and nominate an educator who excels in the classroom.
See some of the teachers recognized so far on nwi.com/education.
Questions? Reach out to Times digital news director Laura Lane at 219-836-3780 or laura.lane@nwi.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Meet the remarkable teachers recognized already this school year!
Katie Belcher
Teacher's Name: Katie Belcher
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the most amazing teacher!! She worked with my daughter and supported her and loved her like one of her own!! I can’t say enough about her she truly deserves to be recognized everyday!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She continues to support and love my child even though it has been 2 years since she taught my daughter.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Belcher is not only there to teach students, but also gives them a happy positive environment to thrive in!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: When I hear my shy daughter say she can’t wait to go to school, it makes my heart melt! I love that she feels comfortable and enjoys being in the classroom!
Jennifer Finley
Teacher's Name: Jennifer Finley
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is a stand out teacher! While neither of my kids have actually had her in the classroom, she has gone above and beyond to make their first year a great one.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She is a teacher that truly stands out and cares for not only her own students but she school as a whole. She always has a smiling face and my kids always look forward to seeing her. A caring teacher is the best teacher!
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes out of her way to teach her students and does so much for the kids.
Recognition 3
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Finley is such a caring and kind and patient teacher. She does so much for her students to ensure that they are not only successful, but also that they have fun so that they enjoy learning!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My child is having a really hard time adjusting to kindergarten. Mrs. Finley is helping us to help him get through it so that he has a great year. She is so kind and patient and willing to go above and beyond to help my child! I’m really grateful he got her this year!
Meghan Moriarty
Teacher's Name: Meghan Moriarty
School: Kankakee Valley Intermediate School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She should be recognized because she has always gone out of her way to help her students. She loves her students and is always ready to have fun with her students! She finds amazing ways to teach her students and makes sure they are all engaged in it. She is also a science teacher so she has very cool reptiles!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She made a difference in a child’s life by getting the child the help they deserved and needed.
Amanda McKee
Teacher's Name: Amanda McKee
School: Boone Grove Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. McKee has passion for her students! It’s not just a job. She truly cares and the students feel the love. She gives the kids a reason to want to be at school!
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. McKee sets a positive learning environment and keeps the kids engaged. She’s not afraid to let the kids have fun while learning. She may have had to go to school herself to become a teacher, but her loving personality comes natural! That’s not something you can teach someone! She’s a great teacher and wonderful person!
Wendy Heckler
Teacher's First Name: Wendy Heckler
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Last year my daughter had her for second grade. In the start of the year my daughter was struggling with reading. We had her tested and she was in the resource program as well. Mrs Heckler approached me one day asking me to have her eyes tested. We in turn found out my daughter has major vision and eye muscle weakness. After we corrected this problem my daughter still struggled to catch up but Mrs Heckler was able to help my daughter really find herself and give her the confidence she needed. My daughter is also a competitive swimmer and Mrs. Heckler ended up coming to her swim meet to support her. Leilani was so excited she couldn't even hold it back. Because of Mrs. Heckler taking the time to connect with my daughter she really made last year one of her best years yet. I am so grateful for her! Words cannot even be expressed.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Its just rare that you find a teacher even coming out to support Leilani outside of school.
Jessica Calipari
Teacher's Name: Jessica Calipari
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is so welcoming and friendly. She is patient and organized.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: My daughter learned so much in her first grade class and really enjoyed school which I feel is mainly due to Mrs. Calipari being such an amazing teacher! She really cares about her students and is definitely in the right profession. Any student who has her is very lucky!
Joanna Knoop
Teacher's Name: Joanna Knoop
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Knoop made learning really fun for my son. I truly believe she helped pull him out of his shell and see the brighter side of learning. She offered a different perspective with several subjects and her style of teaching is unique and meaningful. She is a very kind person and my son was excited to go to school every day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: From my personal experience, she gave my son confidence in math that he did not have prior to having her. She takes the time to get to know her students as individuals and uses that knowledge to help children learn at their own level. I appreciated that quality in her because every child learns differently.
Kim Wuro
Teacher's Name: Kim Wuro
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is the perfect fit for a kindergarten teacher. She is very welcoming to her nervous new students and parents, and makes the transition so much smoother.
Emily Smith
Teacher's Name: Emily Smith
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Recognition 1
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Emily Smith is one of those teachers that can make any child feel at home. She is a first grade teacher with a heart of gold. The love and passion that she puts in for these kids everyday just blows my mind. I wish that every school had a “Mrs. Smith.” She takes so much time to make sure that each student is getting exactly what they need to succeed. She does what’s best for her students every single day.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She makes sure that no child should feel any different. She works with each child at what they are struggling with to make sure they can progress in every way. She has always made learning fun.
Recognition 2
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She was a great, fun teacher and my daughter loved being in her class.
Kristen Mucha
Teacher's Name: Kristen Mucha
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is patient and understanding. Great with the kids and my daughter learned so much from her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She took over the preschool program it’s first year and made it amazing and a great experience for my daughter.
Teri Rittel
Teacher's Name: Teri Rittel
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She goes above and beyond to help her students. Very patient and understanding
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: She looks out for the well being and challenges that our son faces on a daily basis and understands our concerns.
Sheri Zilai
Teacher's First Name: Sheri Zilai
School: Boone Grove Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: She is a special education teacher with passion and love for her students. My son enjoys having her as hes teacher. She works hard every day with her kids to help them be the best they can be.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The hard work that she put in everyday with the kids and her passion to make them better students. She has a big heart and truly cares about all her students.
Amanda Morgavan
Teacher's Name: Amanda Morgavan
School: Porter Lakes Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Amanda teaches Kindergarten. My child was lucky enough to have her last year and she did an amazing job with him. The amount of things that he learned and the progress that he made is astonishing. She comes in everyday to do everything possible for those kiddos. The kids just adore her.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: The time that she take make sure that her students have a great day at school and learn everything. She cares about her student immensely.
Matthew Beahm
Teacher's Name: Matthew Beahm
School: Hebron Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Beahm is the best math teacher I have ever had. He makes math easier to understand in a way no other teacher has been able to do for myself and my fellow classmates. He is also very involved in our school by coaching multiple middle school basketball teams and being a huge part of the mentoring program at HMS.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: This year Mr. Beahm took on a bigger role in the mentoring program and even tutored students in the high that were struggling in their math classes even though they were no longer his students and haven’t been for several years. Mr. Beahm is always looking on how to help others.
Emily Jahoda
Teacher's Name: Emily Jahoda
School: Crissman Elementary School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: On the first day of school, the second grade students in Ms. Jahoda’s class were not only greeted with a warm and endearing smile, but a room that was beautifully decorated to create a stimulating environment. It was very obvious that Ms. Jahoda has spent a good deal of time in her classroom preparing to welcome students.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Her efforts pay off, too! Last school year her students’ test scores were among the highest at the school. Students are lucky to have such a dedicated professional.
Kathryn Clark
Teacher's Name: Kathryn Clark
School: Lake Central High School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mrs. Clark teaches AP English Language & Composition, Film Literature, and Composition at Lake Central High School. While teaching three separate courses of varying degrees and academic levels, Mrs. Clark manages to engage students with meaningful discussions, incorporate student interest with student led notes and connect the art of literature to modern day news and events. Mrs. Clark creates a loving classroom atmosphere that encapsulates student minds. Her bonds with her students create a feeling that each and every student is important and has a valid opinion. Her students think so highly of her that in May of 2018 her AP junior students threw her a birthday party. Mrs. Clark also raises three children with her husband Josh Clark, who works in the social studies department at Lake Central.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Mrs. Clark not only leads discussions but also accepts and encourages that students are capable of adding information previously unknown or unheard of to her. She thoroughly prepares her students for class assessments, finals, and AP tests, while still priding students with the ideals that tests do not define their worth as individuals. Every morning and passing period Mrs. Clark stands at her door and welcomes each and every student to her class with a smiley “good morning!” and “how are you?”. She is helpful and knowledgeable for professional and college writing.
Kevin Lewis
Teacher's Name: Kevin Lewis
School: Grimmer Middle School
Tell about this teacher and why he/she should be recognized?: Mr. Lewis made my eighth grade year awesome. He’s so funny and always pushed us to do our very best, and a lot of the things he told us to always keep in mind are still with me. If you needed great advice or a great friend, he was always there.
What did he/she do that stands out this year?: Again, he was a great teacher. Anyone who had him was lucky because being in his class was a real experience. He stood out by naturally being welcoming to his students, and by teaching them life lessons like no other teacher could. When we were in fifth grade, and we had to select either band, choir or mixed arts. The form we got said band taught us so much more than how to play an instrument, and that was true for one reason: the teacher.