Lieutenant governor meets with Munster High students during tour

MUNSTER — Indiana’s lieutenant governor visited Munster High School for a tour and to meet with students.

Suzanne Crouch and state Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster, were introduced to several faculty, including Brad Docter, the dean of students for the School Town of Munster. They also met Patty Pfister, a non-instructional aide, and Marianne Orfanos, secondary coordinator for Munster’s Exceptional Achievers.

The tour began with a stop in Munster High School’s Incubator, a business program where students are able to pitch real business ideas, obtain funding and eventually create a product. There were 10 projects this year, and Crouch got to speak individually with some of the students.

Ryan Muntean, a senior, and Francesco Stoner, a junior, discussed their product, which would suction pet toys to the ground to allow dogs to be distracted while their owners are busy. Crouch then met with students for a business plan to create puppy pee pads with designs on them.

Students Sierra Sweeney, Emma Miles and Jacob Thometz, said the idea was to make it less obvious and intrusive to have a puppy pee pad. Crouch said she would be happy to let them test out their product with her dog.

Andrade also thanked Munster for the program, as his son attends Munster High School and is a participant in it. Krissy LaFlech, teacher for the program, said their project is one of the biggest, with it requiring a significant amount of money to create.

Crouch and Andrade were then led to Munster High School’s Wanger Family Fabrication Lab, which opened this academic year. The fabrication lab helps with hands-on projects, such as 3D printing or robotics.

Docter said students have been using the lab in the robotics club and the school hopes to expand it to other uses this semester.

Finally, Crouch and Andrade were introduced to some of Munster’s special education students. Linda Ramos, an exceptional needs teacher, discussed the various activities they do in the program.

She said they try to make it like a regular day for students and work on things like academic, social and independent skills. She said on Friday, the class was going to make a dip. She said they often do cooking activities.

Ramos emphasized how wonderful of a program it is and many of the students were excited due to Crouch and Andrade’s attendance.

“It’s a really good family vibe,” Ramos said. Orfanos said since Munster is a smaller district, they can do more individualized instruction.

Before Crouch and Andrade left, they discussed Munster High School’s success in recent years. Munster is the sixth highest rated high school in Indiana, Docter said.

“It takes good leadership,” Crouch said.

Munster leaders explained how strong the learners are in the community, with a 98% graduation rate. Crouch emphasized how important it is to keep these kinds of learners here in Indiana.

